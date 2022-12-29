^

Business

Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 11:27am
Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December
Filipino shoppers start buying party horns at Divisoria Market in Manila on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, days before the 2023 New Year celebrations.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Boiling consumer price growth likely got hotter for Filipino consumers in December, in what the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects to be the peak of red-hot inflation that has been straining household budgets for most of the year.

In a statement on Thursday, the BSP projected inflation would land between 7.8-8.6% in December. This means this month’s reading could beat the 8% print recorded in November.

“Upward price pressures for the month are expected to emanate from higher electricity rates, uptick in the prices of agricultural commodities, elevated meat and fish products, and higher LPG prices,” the central bank said.

The BSP, however, expects declining local pump and rice prices, as well as the peso’s relative gains, to temper the inflation outturn in December.

The rising inflation trend in the past months was partly propelled by an explosion in consumer demand, brought about by the domestic economy’s reopening in the second quarter. This, while supply problems believed to be a byproduct of the pandemic persist.

Despite this, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said that the BSP forecasts inflation to peak in December, after a surprising inflation outturn in November that was the highest in 14 years.

The BSP projected inflation would slow down in 2023. 

Economic managers also forecast inflation would average 5.8% in 2022, conceding that the Philippines already missed its 2-4% annual inflation target. 

“The BSP continues to monitor closely emerging price developments to enable timely intervention that could help prevent the further broadening of price pressures, in accordance with the BSP’s price stability mandate,” the BSP said.

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Philippine economy to enter 2023 still sailing into global headwinds

Philippine economy to enter 2023 still sailing into global headwinds

By Ramon Royandoyan | 21 hours ago
Looking under the hood, the Philippine economy sputtered its way to close out an otherwise chaotic year. 
Business
fbtw
abtest
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw
PLDT denies 'engaging' US law firms to prevent lawsuits amid capex debacle

PLDT denies 'engaging' US law firms to prevent lawsuits amid capex debacle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
PLDT Inc. denied reports it is out to prevent a potential legal battle by reaching out to US law firms representing American...
Business
fbtw

Buying opportunity

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The excitement at PLDT happened last week while I was already in Singapore to visit my son and his family for Christmas. 
Business
fbtw

New year, new hope

By Joey Concepcion | 12 hours ago
Last Dec. 21’s episode of our Facebook Live show Go Negoshow was an emotional one for me.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian stocks down as COVID-19 surge in China spooks investors

Asian stocks down as COVID-19 surge in China spooks investors

2 minutes ago
Asia-Pacific stocks fell in early trade on Thursday as the COVID-19 surge in China cast a shadow over markets across the...
Business
fbtw
Limited Twitter outage rattles users &mdash; monitors

Limited Twitter outage rattles users — monitors

2 hours ago
Thousands of Twitter users reported an outage on Wednesday, according to tracking sites Downdetector.com and Netblocks, but...
Business
fbtw
Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Some 3.3 million SIMs were enrolled on the second day of mandatory registration, the National Telecommunications Commission...
Business
fbtw
Stocks struggle in holiday season trading

Stocks struggle in holiday season trading

4 hours ago
"We are in a bear market."
Business
fbtw

British Chamber: Liberalize Philippine market, improve ease of doing business

8 hours ago
(As released) The 2023 wishlist of investors includes further opening the Philippine economy, said the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with