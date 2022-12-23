^

Business

Manila Water unit inks  P3 billion loan with Security Bank

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A unit of Manila Water Co. Inc. has closed a P3-billion loan with Security Bank Corp. to fund its capital spending and projects.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Manila Water said its wholly owned subsidiary Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc. (MWPVI) signed a 10-year, P3-billion term loan facility with Security Bank.

“The proceeds of the loan will be used exclusively to partially finance capital expenditures, fund existing projects of MWPVI’s subsidiaries or equity investments, and/or fund working capital or generate corporate purposes,” it said.

In 2020, MWPVI borrowed P3 billion from  Security Bank and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. Inc., adding to the P4-billion loan agreement with the same banks in October 2016.

MWPV is a subsidiary of Manila Water for its domestic units outside of the east zone.

Companies under MWPV include LagunaAAA Water Corp., Boracay Island Water Company, Clark Water Corp., Manila Water Consortium Inc., and Estate Water, an operating division under MWPV which operates and manages the water systems of townships developed by Ayala Land Inc.

The group has other new projects in its portfolio including the Zamboanga City performance-based non-revenue water reduction project under Zamboanga Water Company Inc. and the Tagum City bulk water supply project under Tagum Water Co. Inc. among others.

Last month, MWPVI submitted its letter of intent (LOI) to Cebu City to put up a bulk water supply project—with a full intent to submit our proposal by early next year—to address the water shortage in the area.

The project will  be able to serve around a third of the 250 million liters per day (MLD) water deficit of Cebu City.

This project will utilize the Mananga River, which has its head waters in Cebu City and drains to Talisay City. It is also one of the three protected watersheds of Cebu.

Apart from Cebu, MWPV will also focus on expanding in other areas, particularly the top metros all over the country.

These include Pangasinan in north Luzon, Pampanga and Bulacan in central Luzon, Laguna, Batangas and Cavite in south Luzon, and Davao in Mindanao.

Manila Water currently serves the east zone, covering parts of Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, most parts of Quezon City, portions of Manila, as well as several towns in Rizal.

