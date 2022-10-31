^

Business

Meralco to procure additional power supply for summer 2023

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Power utility giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is targeting to procure 180 megawatts (MW) of baseload supply and 300 MW of peaking requirements to beef up its electricity supply during next year’s dry months.

Meralco head of regulatory management Jose Ronald Valles said the company is  preparing for the summer months of next year.

He said Meralco has plans to conduct competitive selection process (CSP) for 180-MW baseload and 300-MW peaking power to cover the summer months of 2023.

“We have identified so far 180-MW of baseload and 300-MW of peaking requirements that we will be submitting to the Department of Energy (DOE) for approval of the terms of reference,” Valles said.

Meralco last February contracted the supply of 170-MW peaking power through a CSP to ensure availability of supply, which was then seen critical in the dry months and the national and local elections.

Last March, the company also sought bids for 180-MW supply to augment available supply during the summer months.

Thin power reserves usually occur in the country during the dry season or summer months when temperatures are higher and demand increases.

Based on the DOE’s power outlook for Luzon in a scenario with forced outage and without output from the Ilijan power plant, there is an expected occurrence of 17 yellow alerts and three red alerts for next year.

The red alerts are seen to occur in May and June peak months as capacity will fall below required regulating reserve.

For Visayas, the DOE said  there are possibilities of yellow alerts on the second half of 2023 due to stranded generating capacity while the uprating of the Cebu-Negros-Panay projects are not yet completed.

The agency said there would be tighter supply for the evening peak in Visayas in the second half, which brings high possibility of yellow alert and even red alerts.

A yellow alert will be raised when there are not enough reserves to cover the largest running generating unit at the time, but does not necessarily lead to power outages.

Red alert, on the other hand, is placed over the grid when the supply to demand balance further worsens, which can lead to rotating power interruptions.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government eyes P215 billion from debt market in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government plans to borrow P215 billion from the local debt market in November, even as it failed to secure its target amount this month amid rising interest rates due to persistently high inflation here and...
Business
fbtw

Of wisdom and humility

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A friend and mentor, the late Dr. Ravi Zacharias, talked about wisdom and humility.
Business
fbtw

The least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In its official website, the Energy Regulatory Commission describes itself as a world-class and independent electric power industry regulator that equitably promotes and protects the interests of consumers and other...
Business
fbtw
PAL taps climate scientist to lead decarbonization

PAL taps climate scientist to lead decarbonization

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has hired a scientist to outline the airline’s roadmap on decarbonization as it sets...
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz redeems bonds ahead of maturity

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. has fully redeemed its 2018 fixed-rate retail bonds ahead of its maturity schedule.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;BSP has $30 billion more to defend peso&rsquo;

‘BSP has $30 billion more to defend peso’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has another $30 billion in foreign exchange buffer that it can spend to calm the volatility...
Business
fbtw
Government more than doubles borrowing in September

Government more than doubles borrowing in September

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government ramped up its borrowings for the second consecutive month, more than doubling to P488.64 billion in September...
Business
fbtw
IT-BPM office space demand seen slowing down in Q4

IT-BPM office space demand seen slowing down in Q4

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Office space demand from Information Technology-Business Process Management sector may slow down this quarter due to a government...
Business
fbtw

Peak dollar?

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed. 
Business
fbtw
Market to trade in tight range this week

Market to trade in tight range this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks are expected to trade at a tight range this week – shortened by the All Saint’s Day holiday – with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with