^

Business

LTFRB still looking into opening more ride-hailing slots as heavy traffic returns

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 11:59am
EDSA traffic
Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is still studying whether or not to open more units for Transport Network Vehicle Service drivers with pre-pandemic traffic slowly building up in the Metro's thoroughfares once more. 

This was confirmed to Philstar.com in a phone call by LTFRB technical division chief Joel Bolano, who said that the study still has no clear timeline after the turnover in the LTFRB's administration. 

Of the over 7,000 slots opened up for TNVS units in the coronavirus pandemic, Bolano said only some 2,000 were taken by the transport network companies. The remaining slots did not receive any applications and were eventually closed. 

"There were a lot of slots that weren't filled up, and others that were appointed could not give their requirements, so they decided not to pursue their application anymore," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"The period for applications was already closed by the board, and we need another guidance if we will open the remaining ones...the new administration is currently studying if they will be re-opened or we will open up more."

Asked why applications weren't coming in, the LTFRB blamed compliance with requirements.

"That's the main reason...maybe others didn't because of the fuel prices, that's also possible," Bolano said. "We see that the [traffic] situation has already normalized, but we're also weighing the increase in fuel prices. We're trying to balance that with the opening of slots."

Sought for comment, The Passenger Forum convenor Primo Morillo told Philstar.com in an online exchange that the lack of units on the road was to blame for skyrocketing prices. 

"What is clear is that surge charges apply when there is high demand and low supply of TNVS units. In our view, this is the main reason why TNVS rates are so expensive nowadays," he said. 

"The solution lies on the desk of LTFRB officials. Will they allow more vehicles to be TNVS-accredited? When will they fill up the remaining unused TNVS slots?"

Bolano said that transport network companies like Grab Philippines are allowed to surge up to two times. He added that TNC players are still largely compliant with the fare matrix it had set. 

The LTFRB earlier increased the flagdown rate of taxis and TNVS in September, but that was only by P5. That was after Grab asked for a P20 fare hike. At present, the minimum fare for ride-hailing services ranges from P45 to P55.

In a phone call with Philstar.com, Ronald Gustillo, convenor of digital advocacy group Digital Pinoys, said this fear of overpricing extends to Grab's acquisition of Move It. 

"We know that the reason why two-wheeled ride-hailing services are patronized by the consumer is that it is by far much more affordable than using Grab," he said. 

"What used to be a P200 to P250 fare for a 25-kilometer trip is now averaging P500 to P800. There was even a time that it would reach more than P1,000 because of surge pricing."

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Don’t ban.Compete!

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
I wonder why we as a people seem so insecure about our capabilities that we try to isolate ourselves from competition with the rest of the world.
Business
fbtw

Defending the peso

By Wilson Sy | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is stepping up its defense of the peso, according to Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.
Business
fbtw

Prime Infrastructure moves P28 billion IPO to Q1 2023

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. will likely move its P28 billion initial public offering to the first quarter of next year given the continuing market rout brought about by scorching inflation and rising...
Business
fbtw

Addicted to power

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
It’s a complicated industry with a long list of abstract jargons that reflect the technical aspect of the sector; with an uncertain regulatory environment and blackouts that can happen anytime.
Business
fbtw

NGCP given more time to explain procurement

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has given the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines more time to complete its explanation on its failure to comply with Department of Energy circulars on the procurement of ancillary...
Business
fbtw
Latest
A look at the week ahead for October 24-28

A look at the week ahead for October 24-28

4 hours ago
There’s no consensus on whether the US has “contained” inflation, and plenty of evidence to suggest that...
Business
fbtw
What&rsquo;s happening with Apollo Global Capital?

What’s happening with Apollo Global Capital?

4 hours ago
The stock price now is 25% lower than its COVID-crash low of P0.04/share.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: The peso's P10-B defense against the dollar and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: The peso's P10-B defense against the dollar and 2 more market updates

4 hours ago
Diokno added that the BSP would “probably consider” 100 basis points of additional rate hikes in the BSP’s...
Business
fbtw
Europe risks 'deeper recessions' on war and inflation: IMF

Europe risks 'deeper recessions' on war and inflation: IMF

4 hours ago
While Europe was on its way to exit the pandemic at the end of last year, war in Ukraine "changed this picture completel...
Business
fbtw
Customs eyes full digitalization next year

Customs eyes full digitalization next year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs is expecting to fully digitalize its processes and operations by the first quarter of next year to improve...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with