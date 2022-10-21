Local shares continue losing streak for second-straight day

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares piled on its two-day losing streak, with the main index sliding below the 6000-level amid investors’ worry over continued rate hikes worldwide.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 1.2% to close weekly trading at 5,983.56. The broader All Shares index slid down 0.89% while most of the sub-indices landed in the red. Property shares proved weakest on Friday, dropping 2.42% of their value.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said bond yields loomed large over market movements on Friday.

“Philippine shares logged their second straight day of bathing in the red as investors came out of a tumultuous day with bond yields rising and wide-ranging corporate earnings,” he said in a Viber message.

Global equities tracked Wall Street losses as investors were worried that central banks everywhere would stay on its hawkish path and inject fresh rate hikes to tame inflation.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that finance chief Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board is looking to hike interest rates further by as much as 100 basis points in November and December. Interest rates currently stood at 4.25%, at its highest level since the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas stood by its hawkish tilt to cool down inflation in the Philippine economy.

For Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, the local bourse’s performance today proved disappointing since it teetered below bear market territory.

“In hindsight, PSEi’s supposed rebound was short-lived. Technically the index is forming a bear flag pattern, suggesting it might revisit the current lows at 5700s,” he said.

This week also ushered the start of corporate earnings season, with Bank of the Philippine Island’s third-quarter earnings propping up hopes for companies gaining ground amid a projected global economic slowdown.

Regional equity markets closed mostly down, with concerns about fresh lockdowns adding to the unease, after President Xi Jinping reiterated his commitment to the zero-Covid strategy. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, and Bangkok were all in the red, though Shanghai, Mumbai and Jakarta edged up.

Foreign investors sold P402.52 million more local shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 429.16 million stocks, valued at P4.51 billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP