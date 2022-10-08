^

Business

Next-gen retailers in focus at Retail Leaders Summit

The Philippine Star
October 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the national organization of retailers, shopping malls and suppliers in the country, spearheads the first-ever virtual Retail Leaders Summit on Oct. 27-28 via Zoom with the theme “Retail Revamp: Reskilling and Retooling the Next-Gen Retail Leaders.”

The two-day virtual event is designed for next generation leaders, founders, top executives, senior and middle managers, supervisors, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. It aims to uncover new retail mindset ideas, share perspectives on strategy and leadership towards creating future-ready retail leaders and stay competitive in the market with leading local and global companies, influencers and advisors.

This year’s theme highlights the journey toward winning the new retail that requires nurturing skills and knowledge that focuses on technology, mindset, and people.

Headlining the roster of high-caliber retail thought leaders in the summit are Global CEO and Fortune 500 retail executive George Minakakis and Levi Strauss general manager for Southeast Asia and general manager for Thailand Sameer Koul who will kick off the virtual summit sharing messages on in-depth guide to reshape next-gen retail leaders to operate, compete and create value.

HR Metrics innovator and principal research fellow Dr. Solange Charas and global consumer and business psychologist Zana Busby will present the keynote addresses focusing on “Humanizing human capital” and “Creating a successful transformational workplace wellbeing strategy.”

The virtual summit will feature a range of sessions from branding, data analytics, digital technology, future of work, sustainable technology, CRM, theory of constraints (TOC), agile leadership, among otherw.

The Retail Leaders Summit is the most important retail summit event in the Philippines uncovering retail’s best for the next generation’s retail leaders. The virtual summit will feature a stacked agenda on branding and creativity, people and culture transformation, employee engagement, human capital, human-centric workplace, new skillsets, store innovation, technology, etc. to increase retail leaders’ skills and competencies, forge partnerships, and boost offline and online store’s success.

