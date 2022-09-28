^

Business

Cratering peso touches 59-level as aggressive Fed props up dollar

Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 11:15am
peso
A motorist pays for its tank refueling in a gas station along Nangka J.P. Rizal in Marikina on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso touched the 59-level against the US dollar in early Wednesday morning trading, as a rallying greenback powered by a super aggressive Federal Reserve continues its rampage across currencies in the region.

As of 10:11 a.m., the peso’s weakest showing against the dollar stood at P59, a new record-low.

The local currency opened Wednesday’s trading at P58.95. Trading will close at 4 p.m.

It’s a weakness that mirrors the movement in other currency markets in the region, as the US Federal Reserve’s jumbo hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation stateside send the dollar to its strongest level in decades.

READ: Fed hikes rates again, warns inflation fight can't be 'painless'

Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, believes emerging markets can do “very little” in the face of an aggressive US central bank. As it is, other central banks are in a dilemma: either let their currency weaken and risk stoking inflation, or move in tandem with the Fed and drag down their economies to another recession.

“Early rate hikes, jumbo rate hikes have all been cannon fodder as (Jerome Powell) and company tighten policy to combat US inflation induced by ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Mapa said in a Viber message.

At its meeting this month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked its policy rate anew, this time by 50 basis points in a bid to control multi-year high inflation. However, this was not enough to match the aggression of the US central bank, which raised its key rate by 75 basis points this month and indicated that more tightening would come.

So far, BSP Governor Felipe said there won’t be any emergency policy meetings after the one that happened in July. For ING Bank’s Mapa, the BSP would rather dip into the country’s foreign reserves than match the Fed to save the weak peso, which could fan inflation by pushing up import costs.

READ: BSP ready to intervene to defend faltering peso 

“With dollar strength looking like that, BSP will likely drawdown reserves built up over the last 2 years prior. From 2019-2020, BSP grew reserves by $23.8 billion. This year they’ve drawn down a relatively modest $5.5 billion for context,” he added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

PHILIPPINE PESO

US FEDERAL RESERVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As prices rise, employers in Philippines budget 'highest' pay hike since pandemic

As prices rise, employers in Philippines budget 'highest' pay hike since pandemic

By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
The survey indicated that 52.5% of employers in the country allocated larger salary increases this year compared to 2021....
Business
fbtw

Challenging times

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
To be fair, even if Leni Robredo was president today, the peso to dollar exchange rate would still show historic weakness.
Business
fbtw
Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
The local currency’s finish on Tuesday, at P58.99 against the greenback, was weaker than its previous close of P58.5,...
Business
fbtw

The President as investment promoter

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has made his third major visit to a foreign capital within four months of his new presidency.
Business
fbtw
Metrobank eyes at least P10 billion from bond issuance

Metrobank eyes at least P10 billion from bond issuance

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is raising at least P10 billion as it returns to the domestic debt market via the issuance...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

3 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Stocks mostly fall on European gas woes, inflation worries

Stocks mostly fall on European gas woes, inflation worries

3 hours ago
Recession prospects have risen in recent weeks as central banks keep hiking interest rates to try and cool decades-high inflation,...
Business
fbtw
World Bank hikes Philippines 2022 GDP forecast to 6.5%

World Bank hikes Philippines 2022 GDP forecast to 6.5%

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The World Bank has raised its growth forecast for the Philippines this year, citing strong recovery in consumption.
Business
fbtw
Marcos closely monitoring peso as it nears 60:$1

Marcos closely monitoring peso as it nears 60:$1

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos is closely monitoring the continued weakening of the peso against the dollar, which slumped to a new all-time...
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates continue to soar

T-bill rates continue to soar

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Borrowing from the domestic debt market remains challenging for the government as investors continue to insist on higher yields...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with