BSP surprises with massive rate hike to choke off rapid inflation

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked its key rate by massive 75 basis points at an emergency meeting on Thursday, in a bid to rein in rapid inflation and arrest the peso’s slump.

The jumbo rate increase was preceded by two rate hikes cumulatively worth 50 bps in May and June. As it is, BSP’s policy rate now stands at 3.25%, back to March 2020 level and reversing all of the central bank’s pandemic-era rate cuts.

This is the BSP’s most forceful tightening since it formally adopted the interest rate corridor (IRC) system as a framework for conducting its monetary operations in 2016. Before this, the last aggressive action from the BSP was recorded in July 2008, when it jacked up rates by 50 bps.

At the same time, this is the BSP first unscheduled move since holding an off-cycle meeting on April 16, 2020 to cut rates and support the pandemic-hit economy. The Monetary Board was not supposed to meet until August 18.

"By taking urgent action, the Monetary Board aims to anchor inflation expectations further and temper mounting risks to the inflation outlook. In particular, policy action is intended to help manage spillovers from other countries that could potentially disanchor inflation expectations," Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement.

The BSP’s surprise decision came over a week after the release of data showing inflation sizzling to 6.1% in June, the hottest in more than three years.

The move also came after last night’s data showed US inflation hitting a new four-decade high of 9.1% in June, fueling bets that the US Federal Reserve may fire off a supersized rate hike of 100 bps at its meeting later this month. Analysts have said the dissonance between the BSP and Fed’s policies has been weighing on the peso, which has sunk to 17-year lows. A falling currency is only exacerbating inflation in the Philippines by making imports more expensive at a time of rising global energy prices.

“It’s more than enough for now to calm the markets. Also it won't necessarily hurt the economy. We've lived and done well with much tighter policy settings for nearly a decade,” Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said.

“I believe they have the flexibility to hike again in their August 18 meeting,” Neri added. — with Ramon Royandoyan