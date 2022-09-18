Franchise Asia Philippines 2022 takes center stage anew

MANILA, Philippines — Franchise Asia Philippines, the biggest franchise show in Asia, will take the center stage this month and next, showcasing anew a wide variety of franchise investment opportunities as well as learning sessions for franchise industry practitioners.

The international virtual conference is set on Sept. 20 to 22 while the international franchise expo is slated on Oct. 14 to 16 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

With the theme “Live.Love.Franchise,” Franchise Asia Philippines 2022 hopes to inspire the nation to rise up from the challenges of the pandemic and pivot to where the opportunities lie. “Without doubt the past two years have been difficult,” said PFA president Sam Christopher Lim. “But we should not let these difficulties weigh us down. Things may have changed but opportunities still abound.”

“That is why we are encouraging everyone to keep your dreams alive,” added PFA chairman Sherill Quintana. “If you want to start a business and become your own boss, then go ahead. Don’t let the pandemic stop you from realizing your dream because there are still many opportunities out there.”

Quintana said franchising continues to be the best option to start a business especially during this time because with franchising, the franchisee is not alone as the franchisor is always there to help.

The virtual conference will feature over 20 relevant sessions and is designed to help the delegates prepare for the future of franchising.