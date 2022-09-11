D.M. Wenceslao tops off MidPark’s 4th tower

MANILA, Philippines — D.M. Wenceslao & Associates Inc.’s (DMW) has expanded its footprint in its flagship project, Aseana City.

In a disclosure yesterday, DMW said its wholly owned subsidiary Aseana Residential Holdings topped off the fourth and final tower of its second residential project, the MidPark Towers.

The development is slated for completion in 2023.

MidPark Towers is a modern architectural masterpiece perched on a highly coveted location in close proximity to Ayala Mall Manila Bay and DMW’s own five-hectare mixed-use green development, Parqal.

DMW chief executive officer Delfin Angelo ‘Buds’ Wenceslao said the company continued with its development despite the global health pandemic.

“We remained all systems go in our expansion projects despite the pandemic. Very soon, the residents of MidPark Towers will be able to enjoy the complete community of Aseana City,” he said.

Wenceslao noted that the company’s expansion paved the way for the development of commercial outlets in Parqal just beside MidPark Towers, the soon-to-rise St. Luke’s Medical Center Aseana City, as well as the development of major warehouse shopping chains, offices, and major integrated resorts in Entertainment City.