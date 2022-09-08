^

Business

More local businesses installing solar capacity

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar sees a big increase in the Philippines’ solar energy capacity this year with the completion of some large-scale utility projects.

Trina Solar is the sole supplier of modules for Aboitiz Power Corp.’s 94-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Pangasinan, which is targeted for commissioning by the fourth quarter.

“Once completed, the power plant is expected to produce 147 million kWh of clean energy annually or enough to power over 60,000 Filipino homes all year round,” Trina Solar Asia Pacific president Todd Li said.

Todd said shipment of around 142,000 Trina Solar’s Vertex DE21 modules to AboitizPower for the project has been completed.

Trina Solar said commercial and industrial companies are likewise embracing solar in line with the country’s target to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and increase renewable energy’s share of the energy mix.

The company said Ramcar Food Group, the Philippines’ master franchise holder for KFC and Mister Donut, has been installing Trina Solar’s Vertex DE19 550W modules on the rooftops of its outlets.

“We have already delivered more than 10-MW of Vertex modules to Ramcar Food Group,” Todd said.

Another well-known Filipino business installing rooftop solar is Pampanga’s Best, a processed meat producer.

“We have shipped 1.3-MW of Trina Solar DE19 550W Vertex modules to Pampanga’s Best and are continuing to ship more modules to them,” he said.

Todd said Vertex DE19 modules chosen by Ramcar Food Group and Pampanga’s Best are the first modules in the country that incorporate 210 mm silicon wafers, a larger wafer size than earlier generation modules.

“Higher power modules maximizes the power generation capability from limited rooftop space and also deliver lower balance of system and a lower levelized cost of energy. This provides more value to customers,” he said.

“Electricity from the grid is becoming more expensive, because of the rising cost of fossil fuels. Installing rooftop solar allows companies to meet rising electricity needs while also providing an opportunity to significantly reduce their utility bills and reduce CO2 emissions,” Todd said.

