^

Business

Duterte leaves Marcos with P12.79-T debt pile

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 4:41pm
Duterte leaves Marcos with P12.79-T debt pile
This combination photo shows former President Rodrigo Duterte and his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Presidential Communications / Toto Lozano | Bongbong Marcos / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte left office with a P12.79 trillion debt pile, putting his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a very delicate fiscal position that could handicap the nascent administration’s spending on its programs and planned reforms.

What’s new

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury released Friday showed the state’s debt stock rose 2.4% month-on-month in June, the final month of the Duterte administration. Since the beginning of the year, debts have accumulated by 9.1% or P1.06 trillion.

Recall that the late President Benigno Aquino III left office in June 2016 with a debt stock of P5.9 trillion, P1.4 trillion bigger than the P4.6 trillion pile that he inherited from his predecessor. 

That said, the latest Treasury data means Duterte added P6.8 trillion to the government's debt load during his 6-year term.

Why this matters

It is normal for any emerging economies that are running on budget deficits to borrow money from creditors at home and abroad in order to supercharge growth and bridge any fiscal gaps. But when the Covid-19 crisis hit home in 2020, the Duterte administration was forced to jack up borrowings to cover growing pandemic expenses, all while state revenues took a hit from hard lockdowns that shuttered businesses and roiled the job market.

By the end of 2021, state liabilities already accounted for 60.5% of the country’s gross domestic product, the highest ratio since 2005 and breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable for emerging market economies. 

This means Marcos would need to find ways to improve revenues to cut debt and bankroll the programs that he promised to Filipinos when he ran for presidency. In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos expressed his administration’s preference for better tax management and “spending efficiency” rather than imposing several new taxes to fix the government’s pandemic-battered balance sheet, a plan that could translate to a slow recovery in revenues and sluggish easing of public debt.

READ: Marcos sharpens focus on tax management, economic growth to cut debt

What an analyst says

Given the tight fiscal space, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said the Marcos Jr. administration would likely rely heavily on private sector participation to finance its projects and programs. 

“We do not expect the administration to resort to spending so much as to increased debt-to-GDP even further as economic managers are seeking to bring down the country’s debt to 61.8% of GDP this year and down to 52.5% by 2028,” Velasquez said in an interview.

“It will also likely shy away from incurring additional foreign debt, especially in the near-term, given the depreciation of the peso and the high volatility in foreign exchange markets,” she added.

Other figures

  • Of the outstanding debt as of end-June, 31.5% came from external creditors while 68.5% were domestic borrowings.
  • Domestic borrowings reached P8.77 trillion in June, inching up 1.2% from end-May levels. 
  • External borrowings grew 5.1% to P4.02 trillion, largely due to the effect of a depreciating peso that bloated the value of foreign debts by P186.94 billion.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL DEBT

PHILSTARDATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

A soldier, peacemaker and nation builder

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
There is no doubt in my mind that Fidel Valdez Ramos was the best president we have had. Starting his career as a soldier, FVR risked his life defending democracy and became the peacemaker we needed at crucial moments...
Business
fbtw

In sickness and in debt

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
There’s a problem quietly brewing in the private sector, a problem that could potentially lead to closures and job losses if left unaddressed.
Business
fbtw
Globe rolls out longest undersea fiber cable

Globe rolls out longest undersea fiber cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has started laying out the longest submarine fiber cable network in the Philippines, with the...
Business
fbtw
IFC bankrolls $70-M mobile tower-sharing project in Philippines

IFC bankrolls $70-M mobile tower-sharing project in Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The World Bank Group’s private sector arm said the investment package is “aiming to bridge the digital divide...
Business
fbtw

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | July 20, 2022 - 12:00am
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Shrinkflation: PSA to check 'shrinking' sizes of products amid inflation

Shrinkflation: PSA to check 'shrinking' sizes of products amid inflation

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
State statisticians will start checking if businesses are quietly shrinking the size of their products amid rising infla...
Business
fbtw
Inflation sizzles to 6.4% in July, putting pressure on households, interest rates

Inflation sizzles to 6.4% in July, putting pressure on households, interest rates

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Inflation continued to heat up in July, keeping the pressure on the central bank to stay hawkish as rising prices squeeze...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes on the market

Quick takes on the market

9 hours ago
On ICT, SCC, NIKL, and RLC.
Business
fbtw
July inflation likely stayed over 6% &ndash;DBS

July inflation likely stayed over 6% –DBS

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore said inflation last month likely stayed above six percent as price pressures were stoked by the...
Business
fbtw
PSBank earnings double to P1.84 billion

PSBank earnings double to P1.84 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Earnings of Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) more than doubled to P1.84 billion in the first half of the year from P879.5...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with