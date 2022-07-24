^

Business

Unintended consequence

BUSINESS MATTERS (BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE) - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2022 | 12:00am

“Unintended Consequence.” This is a term used by marketing guru Mark Schaefer in describing the current situation as shuffled and reshuffled by the pandemic. He says: “The people of the world have been whacked out by the fear, grief, and upheaval of a pandemic. Some of the consequences are obvious. We’ve learned new ways to work, shop, learn, connect, date, work out, and entertain ourselves, to name a few. But perhaps our marketing future will be determined by unintended consequences we can’t fathom at the moment.

It will take a long time to sort out what goes back to normal and what new norms transcend the pandemic.”

Perhaps Shaeffer has a flair for the dramatics and theatrics being a marketing person, but he makes a lot of sense.

Then in one of his recent articles, Schaefer says: “Enter the bizarro world of the next-generation consumer.” This one caught my immediate attention by becoming acquainted and involved with the retail industry. Michael Schaefer challenges the readers with the following.”

Take a look at this demographic profile. This group of consumers:

• Prefers a physical retail experience over online shopping.

• Loves physical goods over experiences.

• Likes paying with cash.

• Is by far the least loyal to brands.

• Are less physically active than other generations.

What would you guess? Baby Boomers? And with his flair for the dramatics, Schaefer says: No, it’s Gen Z, and this demographic insight comes from a fascinating new report from GWI, an excellent source of market research.

Gen Z, our next-generation consumer, will soon rule the world. At 32 percent of the world population, they will represent most of the workforce by 2030. They are the first digitally immersed generation and already have an outsized voice in taste, culture, and civil activism. They know they can change the world, and they’re on the march.

And then Schaefer breaks it down into the following Generation Z trends:

Loving the mall

Gen Zs spend almost all their time online, so surely they’d be most eager to shop online as well? Not true. The next-generation consumer may be digitally immersed, but when it comes to their shopping experiences, they’re more likely to prefer physical settings. One of the reasons is that they love to gather in places with friends to document their shopping experiences to take selfies.

Preference for products

The fact millennials prefer purchasing experiences over products has become a well-known cliche. The generation has given life to the experience economy. But while millennials strive for memories over memorabilia, Gen Zs haven’t followed suit. Gen Z, especially those younger than 20 years old (many of whom are still in school), are more likely than any other age group to say they would opt for products over experiences. They need physical products to display in their selfies, for example.

Cash, please

Gen Z is an impulse-buying generation, and they don’t like credit.

Gen Z are well-acquainted with online shopping and mobile payment services, their interpretation of “cash” might not be physical per se, but funds they can immediately access. In other words, these youngest consumers simply aren’t spending on traditional lines of credit.

Less loyal to brands

Gen Zs may be more inclined than older consumers to shop in-store, but they’re also introduced to a more extensive list of brands online. They’re the most likely generation to discover new brands on digital channels, from social media to ads on websites and apps, and they’ve become much less loyal to brands. They seem to be immune to discounts and reward programs.

Put simply; brands will have to turn their playbook upside down to hold onto Gen Zs as customers. A new type of marketing will have to emerge. I think the focus will be on genuine connection and “belonging” instead of “loyalty.”

The most important lesson here is not assuming Gen Z will follow the same path as millennials. They will seek refuge in safe online communities and organizations that embrace them on their terms. This is a complex generation forged from ubiquitous accessible technology, a dangerous and polarized world, and the consequences of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Interesting times says Mark Schaefer, and here I end his material.

The question now is, “How do leaders lead them?” Hiring managers are eager to find candidates who are dependable, resilient, and good communicators. Curiously, one industry magazine said very recently, “The most in-demand skills are soft skills, according to a recent global report about the future of work. Now you know why Schaefer calls these “Unintended Consequences.” Yes. These are interesting times.

 

 

(Francis Kong runs his highly acclaimed Level Up Leadership 2.0 Master Class Online this Aug. 17-19. For inquiries and reservations, contact April at +63928-559-1798 or and for more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph).

MARK SCHAEFER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw

Do we still need a bank secrecy law?

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 17 hours ago
Various business groups and foreign chambers of commerce have requested President Bongbong Marcos to prioritize certain legislative proposals, among which is an amendment to the country’s bank secrecy law...
Business
fbtw
Philippines slides down in annual gender gap index

Philippines slides down in annual gender gap index

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippines slid down two notches in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index this year amid shrinking enrollment...
Business
fbtw
Businesses to look for clear economic plans in Marcos' first SONA

Businesses to look for clear economic plans in Marcos' first SONA

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Businesses will wait for the new president's economic plans once he delivers his first SONA to the people.
Business
fbtw

AC Energy changes name to ACEN Corp

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
ACEN Corp. has  secured the Securities and Exchange Commission‘s approval to change its corporate name and make amendments to its primary and secondary purposes.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Unintended consequence

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
“Unintended Consequence.”
Business
fbtw

Citi boosts corporate banking business in Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
American banking giant Citi continues to strengthen its corporate banking business in the country with the expected completion of the sale of its retail-banking segment to Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippi...
Business
fbtw
AirAsia offers seat sale ahead of air fare hikes

AirAsia offers seat sale ahead of air fare hikes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is offering base rates for as low as P1 from July 25 to 31 to support travel demand in...
Business
fbtw

Tough task

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
President Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address tomorrow is a much-awaited event especially since it will put an end to speculations about the new President’s specific priorities during his six-year...
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Bank drives growth with new products, services

Robinsons Bank drives growth with new products, services

1 hour ago
Gokongwei-owned Robinsons Bank is further strengthening its business as it continues to create new products and services relevant...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with