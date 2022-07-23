Suncity plans name change

MANILA, Philippines — Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. has proposed to change its name to LET (Leisure, Entertainment, Taste) Group Holdings Ltd. to reflect its thrust toward entertainment and leisure.

Suncity Group Holdings is the parent company of Fortune Noble Ltd., the majority shareholder of Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc.

“Such proposed change will better reflect the Suncity Group Holdings and its subsidiaries’ strategic business plan and its future development direction with the focus on tourism-related business,” Suntrust Resort said.

“Suncity Group Holdings board believes that the new name can bring a new atmosphere to its corporate image and identity, which will help it better capture potential business opportunities and benefit the future development of the Group,” it added.

The proposed name change needs the approval of shareholders.

The Suncity Group is part of Andrew Tan’s integrated casino resort project in

Parañaque City, the Westside City Resorts.

Westside City is a subsidiary of Travellers, which in turn is a venture between Tan’s listed conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc and the Genting Group of Hong Kong, a casino and cruise ship operator.

The project site consists of portions of three parcels of land located at Manila Bayshore Integrated City in Parañaque City.