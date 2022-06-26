^

Business

Government urged to take bolder to expand RE access

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental advocacy group is urging the incoming Marcos administration to take bolder steps in effecting the country’s shift to renewable energy (RE).

The Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST) is pushing for the expansion of the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) provision of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2021 to include electricity end-users who, despite having low consumption, have the capacity to transition to RE.

Felix Vitangcol, co-convenor of PBEST, said in a statement that the country’s new set of leaders should prioritize strengthening public infrastructure, specifically access to reliable power sources, given current and future risks that may threaten the pace of economic recovery here.

“Renewable energy is the future. It is our key to achieving power stability and resilience without being subject to external circumstances,” he said, citing the impending depletion of the Malampaya gas field by the end of this decade, the prolonged volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and outdated power infrastructure in many places in the country that makes electricity prices here one of the highest in the region.

“Thus, as many Filipinos as possible should be given the capacity to access RE even if they are not among the biggest consumers of electricity.”

According to Vitangcol, the present implementing rules and regulations of the EPIRA should be changed, expanding the threshold timeline to 10 kW from 99 kW instead of waiting another year to allow more industries and their infrastructures to enter and utilize RE.

“Limiting the participants to those with at least 100 kW consumption for the preceding 12 months would be disadvantageous and will only hinder the mass public transition to RE,” Vitangcol said.

In a recent virtual townhall discussion of Stratbase ADR Institute in partnership with PBEST, Yoly Crisanto, SVP and chief sustainability officer at Globe Telecom pointed out the energy consumption gap and the need for more energy.

“Why not invest in more renewables, solar, wind, and all of the other renewables that are out there, and what we need is a massive adoption of renewables across organizations including the small and medium enterprises which make up 99.5 percent of all businesses in this country, and households,” she said.

“If we have more renewable investments, there would be more choices for consumers, and potentially lower cost of energy,” Crisanto said.

“What I see is not a crisis, but an opportunity – an opportunity to address the challenges of Philippine society. It is also an opportunity to build a more sustainable environment,” said Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADRi.

“Investment must reduce carbon emissions, make our communities more climate resilient, and create circular mechanisms for resource demand and consumption. The private sector must seek to make investments which comply with international standards for environment, social, and governance,” Manhit said.

RE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meat imports up 5% in 5 months

Meat imports up 5% in 5 months

By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
The Philippines registered a 4.8 percent increase in meat imports in the first five months of the year, mainly driven by pork,...
Business
fbtw
Another foreign bank exits retail banking in Philippines &nbsp;

Another foreign bank exits retail banking in Philippines  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank is exiting the retail banking market in the Philippines, the second foreign bank to leave the...
Business
fbtw
ING to leave Philippine retail banking market

ING to leave Philippine retail banking market

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
In a statement, ING Bank said they were concerned about an uncertain global economic situation, considering markets everywhere...
Business
fbtw

Crucial sector needs reforms

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 4 hours ago
Just how important is the air transportation sector to the Philippines?
Business
fbtw

Healthy conversations on hard topics

By Francis J. Kong | 4 hours ago
To say that the disagreements were bitter would be an understatement.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Foreign think tank raises Philippines GDP growth forecast

Foreign think tank raises Philippines GDP growth forecast

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
FocusEconomics has raised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.9 percent this year, from...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Strict COVID-19 lockdowns unlikely to be reimposed&rsquo; &nbsp;

‘Strict COVID-19 lockdowns unlikely to be reimposed’  

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 4 hours ago
The Philippines is not seen resorting to any “economically damaging” lockdowns again even as the country records...
Business
fbtw
Stock exchange permanently closes trading floor in Taguig

Stock exchange permanently closes trading floor in Taguig

4 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange permanently shut down its trading floor for brokers at its headquarters in Taguig City on Friday,...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart push for recycling, responsible waste management

PLDT, Smart push for recycling, responsible waste management

4 hours ago
PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications further embed recycling and responsible waste management into their culture...
Business
fbtw
Market vendors, PUV drivers next targets for e-payments

Market vendors, PUV drivers next targets for e-payments

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to promote the acceptance...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with