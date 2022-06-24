^

Business

DOE expects price hikes in diesel, kerosene next week amid weak peso

Philstar.com
June 24, 2022 | 2:26pm
DOE expects price hikes in diesel, kerosene next week amid weak peso
Motorists stock up on fuel before midnight of June 7.
Photo by STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines— Consumers may have to pay more for fuel, particularly diesel and kerosene in the last week of June, the Energy department said on Friday, citing a weak peso. 

Gas, however, may experience a small rollback of around P1 per liter, according to the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad. 

Citing computations based on weakening of the local currency, Abad said in an interview with Dobol B TV that diesel may increase by "around P1 per liter", and kerosene can rise by "not more than 50 centavos per liter."

The weakening of the peso against the greenback is the new factor in the projected increase in some petroleum products, Abad added. 

He explained that domestic oil companies price their products on a daily basis, but announce the adjustments once a week. Their advisories sum up the daily changes in fuel prices. 

On June 22, the local currency finished trading at P54.47 against the U.S dollar, the worst performance in 16 years, as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its dovish stance in the face of a more aggressive U.S Federal Reserve. 

The Philippines is heavily reliant on the world market for its oil requirements, and a weak currecy could make oil imports more expensive for the country. 

Pump prices of gas, diesel and kerosene have been constantly increasing since the start of the year due to global developments, including large oil producer Russia's war against Ukraine. 

The price spikes prompted the Philippine government to disburse fuel subsidies to the transport, agriculture and fisheries sectors; and renewed calls to suspend the fuel excise taxes

This week, consumers had to pay an additional 80 centavos for a liter of gas; P3.1 more for a liter of diesel; and an extra P1.7 for a liter of kerosene. 

Year to date data shows that gas has increased by a total of P29.5 per liter; diesel at P44.25 per liter; and kerosene by P39.65 per liter, based on oil price advisories. — Angelica Y. Yang

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

DIESEL

DOE

GAS

KEROSENE

MOTORISTS

OIL INDUSTRY MANAGEMENT BUREAU

PRICE HIKES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Food problem

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The decision of Junior to assume the agriculture portfolio is a brave one. That means the buck really ends with him. There is no underling to blame for failure, and the risks of failure are big in today’s...
Business
fbtw
Peso plummets to 16-year low as BSP stays dovish

Peso plummets to 16-year low as BSP stays dovish

1 day ago
The Philippine peso on Wednesday fell to levels not seen in 16 years.
Business
fbtw

MerryMart, Ayala partner to put up eco-supermarkets

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s MerryMart and property giant Ayala Land Inc. have signed a 15-year contract that would expand MerryMart’s supermarket footprint in ALI’s developments in...
Business
fbtw
Economy needs to grow by 7% annually to manage debt &ndash; DOF

Economy needs to grow by 7% annually to manage debt – DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The next administration should make sure that the economy expands by at least seven percent every year until 2025 to bring...
Business
fbtw

Skyrocketing oil prices

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
It sure feels like a modern-day highway robbery. You hit the roads and you literally end up feeling robbed.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Fed chief says pandemic aid not primary driver of US inflation

Fed chief says pandemic aid not primary driver of US inflation

1 hour ago
The Fed for months said price pressures were expected to be transitory, but Powell admitted that in hindsight, the Fed underestimated...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets rise as recession talk tempers rate hike expectations

Asian markets rise as recession talk tempers rate hike expectations

1 hour ago
In early Asia trade investors took their cue from Wall Street, where all three main indexes closed with healthy gains, including...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

6 hours ago
On Raslag, Synergy Grid, Balai ni Fruitas, MerryMart, and the Wee brothers:
Business
fbtw
Interest rates raised anew

Interest rates raised anew

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday delivered back-to-back rate hikes, raising key policy rates by 25 basis points,...
Business
fbtw
Meat imports up 5% in 5 months

Meat imports up 5% in 5 months

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
The Philippines registered a 4.8 percent increase in meat imports in the first five months of the year, mainly driven by pork,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with