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Business

PPA allots P1.35 billion for Ilocos Norte cruise port upgrade

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 8, 2026 | 12:00am
PPA allots P1.35 billion for Ilocos Norte cruise port upgrade
The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is bidding out a P1.35-billion contract to equip the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte with breakwater.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines —  One of the country’s dedicated ports for cruise arrivals in Luzon is getting a P1.35-billion budget for the construction of breakwater to reduce coastal risks and support marine navigation.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is bidding out a P1.35-billion contract to equip the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte with breakwater.

The project includes the excavation of existing seabed and the supply of core and armor rocks that would be used as foundation for the structure.

The contractor will also supply, handle and install the tetrapod that would prevent the breakwater from erosion. It will also construct the foundation and place a beacon light in it.

The PPA said the project, once issued a notice to proceed, must be completed within 720 days. It is funded solely by the PPA as part of its mandate to improve safety in provincial ports.

The Port of Currimao is one of the PPA’s crown jewels in Luzon, capable of docking cruise ships to the benefit of the Ilocos Region’s tourism industry.

In the first half, Ilocos Norte welcomed the arrival of at least 23,000 tourists from cruise trips via the Port of Currimao.

The Port of Currimao is also being eyed as a possible site for an offshore wind project, although the PPA has already signaled that it might be challenging to convert it.

Last June, PPA general manager Jay Santiago told The STAR that retrofitting the Port of Currimao into an offshore wind farm could cost at least P12 billion, based on initial estimates.

As such, the PPA might need to find a private partner to fund it.

The project will require the newest technology in offshore wind-floating turbines. This is unlike other ports that only need fixed-bottom turbines to be made into offshore wind farms.

The PPA is holding a pre-bid conference on Oct. 21 and is accepting bids until Nov. 5 for the construction of breakwater in the Port of Currimao.

Breakwaters are important to marine infrastructure like ports, as they intercept and reduce wave energy hitting the coastline to protect lives and properties.

PPA
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