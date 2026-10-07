^

Business

Condo demand picks up in Q3

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 8, 2026 | 12:00am
Condo demand picks up in Q3
High-rise buildings dominate the skyline of Makati’s central business district.
Ryan Baldemor

But sustained growth still uncertain – Leechiu

MANILA, Philippines — Residential condominium take-up in Metro Manila posted robust growth during the third quarter, but real estate brokerage firm Leechiu Property Consultants Inc. (LPC) cautioned that the recent improvement should not yet be interpreted as a return to sustained growth.

LPC said Metro Manila’s residential condominium market take-up jumped by 17 percent to 8,454 units in the third quarter from the previous quarter as aggressive developer promotions and government housing initiatives supported buyers.

Unsold inventory eased to 80,000 units from a record 82,900 in the second quarter, and months of supply fell from 34 the previous quarter to 28, although the market still has a long way to go to reach manageable levels.

LPC said unsold units remain concentrated in the upper middle (P4 million to P7 million) and upscale (P7 million to P12 million) segments, which together hold about two-thirds of the stock.

While these indicators point to improving market conditions, LPC said demand still relies heavily on affordability-focused interventions, with much of this year’s improvement supported by deliberate efforts by developers and the government to bridge affordability and financing gaps.

Sharon Joy Roset-Saclolo, associate director and head of research at LPC, said developers and government programs are helping bridge affordability and financing gaps that have historically prevented some buyers from entering the market.

“While these efforts are supporting transactions and helping move inventory, we expect buyers to remain selective and focused on value, quality, financing flexibility and capital preservation.

Roset-Saclolo said the market’s challenge is whether current demand levels can be sustained as economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence purchasing decisions.

LPC said near- to medium-term market conditions still face headwinds from affordability constraints, elevated inventory levels, compressed rental yields, inflationary pressures, financing costs and ongoing political uncertainty.

It said these factors continue to weigh on buyer confidence and could limit the sector’s ability to sustain recent demand levels.

As such, LPC remains cautious about whether performance can be maintained without continued support from developer incentives and housing finance initiatives.

LPC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jobless Filipinos drop to 2.77 million in August

Jobless Filipinos drop to 2.77 million in August

By Renalyn Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The number of jobless Filipinos in August this year declined to 2.77 million, indicating a 5.3% drop in the unemployment rate...
Business
fbtw
4 Filipina execs make Fortune&rsquo;s&nbsp;Asia power list

4 Filipina execs make Fortune’s Asia power list

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Four executives made Fortune Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia for 2026, with the president and CEO of soon-to-be...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;GCash IPO offers potential upside&rsquo;

‘GCash IPO offers potential upside’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A huge potential upside is seen for investors participating in the initial public offering of GCash parent Mynt Inc., which...
Business
fbtw
September inflation sizzles to over 3-year high

September inflation sizzles to over 3-year high

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Inflation in September accelerated at its fastest pace in more than three years, driven mainly by faster food price increases,...
Business
fbtw

Pax Silica: The long road ahead

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
This US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security aims to advance a new economic security consensus among its allies and trusted partners.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MVP hikes Meralco stake with P2.2 billion SMC deal

MVP hikes Meralco stake with P2.2 billion SMC deal

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has struck another deal with Ang-led San Miguel Corp.’s power arm to further tighten his...
Business
fbtw
SMPC: Semirara coal auction rules unfair

SMPC: Semirara coal auction rules unfair

1 hour ago
Semirara Mining and Power Corp.  has pushed back against what it calls “unfair” rules governing the auction...
Business
fbtw

Villar Group trims AllDay, AllHome stores

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Villar Group has trimmed its AllHome and AllDay branches as part of its store network optimization program.
Business
fbtw
Fixing water flow, restoring hope

Fixing water flow, restoring hope

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Water is not just a resource — it is life itself. It fuels our bodies, kitchens, classrooms, hospitals and businesses....
Business
fbtw
Factory output growth accelerates in August

Factory output growth accelerates in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s manufacturing output expanded at a faster pace in August from the previous month, driven by electronic...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with