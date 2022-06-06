FCF remits P53 million in local taxes

MANILA, Philippines — FCF Minerals Corp. has so far remitted P53.2 million in local taxes to the municipal local government of Quezon in Nueva Vizcaya. This comprises of mayor’s permit and other regulatory fees for 2022 (P508,819), real property tax for the first quarter (P7.8 million), and local business tax for the first and second quarter of 2022 (P44.9 million).

This is exclusive of the P98 million allocated for the implementation of the 2022 Social Development and Management Program to the host and neighboring communities, including three municipalities: Quezon and Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya and Diffun in Quirino.

FCF is operating a gold-molybdenum project in barangay Runruno, Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya. “FCF is committed to the environment thus the company is implementing reforestation programs, rehabilitation and slope stabilization, waste management program and regular noise, air and water monitoring,” FCF country manager James Carmichael said.

The company has actively assisted the residents of the communities to cushion the impact of COVID-19. “Through the years, FCF has remained community’s valuable partner by providing various programs, project and activities,” Carmichael said.

These include infrastructure development, livelihood projects and support, skills training, education which includes compensating elementary and high school teachers and day care volunteers, health programs as well as development assistance such as access roads, hanging bridges, drug store, community clinic and day care centers, among others.