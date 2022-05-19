^

Business

FGen budgets $810 million for capex until 2023

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has earmarked a capital expenditure (capex) of $810 million until 2023, bulk of which will be used to complete its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and geothermal projects, as well as expand its natural gas and hydropower platform.

During the virtual stockholders’ meeting yesterday, First Gen CFO Emmanuel Singson said the company is spending $550 million this year and $260 million next year, with most of it going to renewables subsidiary Energy Development Corp. (EDC).

He said EDC would continue to have a high capex level of $266 million this year and $141 million next year to fund its growth initiatives, drilling programs and upgrades.

“[This year,] 50 percent of the capex is allocated for EDC’s growth projects, specifically the 3.6-megawatt (MW) Mindanao 3, the 29-MW Palayan Bayan, 20-MW Tanawon plant, and energy storage, low enthalpy geothermal, silica extraction, wind energy projects,” Singson said.

EDC’s 2023 capex will be dedicated to its drilling programs, growth initiatives including Palayan Bayan, Tanawon and innovation projects, he said.

First Gen is also allotting $135 million in capex this year to complete its interim offshore LNG terminal in Batangas and $25 million next year to pay for transactions related to the terminal that closed in the previous year, Singson said.

First Gen president and COO Francis Giles Puno said the LNG terminal is on track for completion and operations by the fourth quarter.

“This LNG terminal is crucial to maintaining the supply of natural gas in the Philippines as indigenous sources run out. All of the main structural components of the terminal have arrived on-site, and installation is ongoing,” he said.

While the company is completing the LNG terminal, First Gen will purchase liquid fuel for its gas-fired power plants amid the persisting Malampaya gas supply restriction.

“Depending on Malampaya’s performance this year, we anticipate having a requirement of at least four million barrels of condensate. And for reference, so far this year, we’ve already imported one million barrels of condensate,” First Gen EVP and chief commercial officer Jon Russell said.

Last year, First Gen imported around 2.4 million barrels of condensate, substituting for 14 percent of the total gas fuel requirements Malampaya was unable to supply, he said.

For this year, Singson said the company is spending $30 million for the operations of the company’s existing gas plants.

First Gen chairman and CEO Federico Lopez said the company’s transition to a decarbonized future would be anchored in the next few years by efforts to bring in LNG in the country.

“When complete, our LNG terminal in Batangas City will allow us to import natural gas from around the world, thus providing consumers with clean, reliable electricity that will displace power produced by coal, even after our indigenous supply in Malampaya is exhausted,” he said.

FIRST GEN CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The first 100 days of the BBM presidency

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos received an exceptional electoral mandate from the Filipino people.
Business
fbtw
Joint venture formed to boost Gucci's footprint in Philippines

Joint venture formed to boost Gucci's footprint in Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
SSI Group's board approved the joint venture on Tuesday.
Business
fbtw

Where is the beef?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
What is done is done and we all have to live with it. But  how do we, and that includes the presumptive winner, move on from here? Unity? There is no meat there… no beef.
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes

Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes

8 days ago
Local equities opened Tuesday with big losses as investors focus on the results of the Philippine presidential elections...
Business
fbtw
Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

1 day ago
The presumptive president-elect offered Cabinet posts to former Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and migrant workers advocate...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Economists hike Philippine GDP growth forecast

Economists hike Philippine GDP growth forecast

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 52 minutes ago
Economists are now looking at a stronger economic growth for the Philippines after a faster-than-anticipated gross domestic...
Business
fbtw
Diokno hints at possibility of rate increase

Diokno hints at possibility of rate increase

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 52 minutes ago
The possibility of a rate hike for the first time in more than three years has increased as the space for accommodative monetary...
Business
fbtw
GMA sees profit growth this year

GMA sees profit growth this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
GMA Network Inc. is looking at sustained profitability this year, with the broadcast giant not expecting to encounter any...
Business
fbtw
Globe, ABS-CBN launch interactive TV channel

Globe, ABS-CBN launch interactive TV channel

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
The Globe Group and ABS-CBN will start airing next week the country’s first multiscreen and real-time interactive TV...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rally for third day ahead of BSP meeting

Stocks rally for third day ahead of BSP meeting

By Iris Gonzales | 52 minutes ago
Local stocks rose for third day ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policy meeting today.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with