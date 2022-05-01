Manila Water cuts GHG emissions

Manila Water’s cutback on GHG emissions is part of efforts to reduce its impact on the environment.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water has reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 9,000 tons last year through the use of at least 13 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green energy last year.

Company president and CEO Jocot de Dios said the utilization of 13.8 million kWh of renewable energy had enabled the water concessionaire to significanly reduce its carbon emissions.

“This reduction is equivalent to about 45,000 mature trees capturing carbon dioxide per year. Each mature tree captures 20 kg of carbon dioxide every year,” said De Dios.

To utilize green energy, Manila Water has installed solar panels in five of its treatment plants in and outside Metro Manila, registering a combined rate of about 300 kilowatts-peak (kWp).

In June 2021, Manila Water incorporated renewable energy through a power purchase agreement, or the Green Energy Open Access, with a third party solar power plant.

Manila Water and Cebu Water purchased 20 percent RE of its Open Access electricity requirements equivalent to 12.5 million kWh over a six-month period.

It also purchased third-party solar panels with a rating of 879 kWp for Thu Duc Water in Ho Chi Minh.

“Manila Water is set to develop its roadmap to Net Zero Target to align with the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius set in the Paris Agreement,” De Dios said.