Beyond Paris: 'Visions of France’ turns quiet French landscapes into a stage for Filipino talent

MANILA, Philippines — France, in the eyes of Manuel Baldemor and Rollie Yusi, is not only Paris.

Their exhibition, “Visions of France: Landscapes for the Soul,” looks past the postcard image of France and turns toward quieter landscapes and places that might otherwise go unseen. For Rosita Lara “Otty” Lumagui, managing director of healthcare business-services company Medical Solutions Business Services Philippines, the celebration carries a larger idea: Filipino talent deserves the opportunity to be seen, developed and given room to show what it can do.

Lumagui came to that view early in her career, when her first job after graduation gave her the opportunity to travel and experience different places.

Seeing what people in other places were doing also showed her how much Filipinos were capable of achieving. But she noticed that Filipinos were not always given the same opportunities to compete or showcase what they could accomplish.

The experience stayed with her, shaping a desire to help open doors for Filipinos to demonstrate their capabilities.

Her career in the healthcare industry deepened that perspective, particularly in seeing how employment and opportunities can affect Filipino families.

“My career in this industry has opened my eyes to how meaningful employment and opportunities can be in transforming the lives of Filipino families. When we employ people and give them the opportunity to develop and showcase their talents and God-given gifts, we create an impact that extends well beyond the workplace,” Lumagui said.

That experience, she added, has left her grateful and with a sense of responsibility to promote what Filipinos are capable of achieving.

That perspective is part of how Lumagui views the celebration surrounding Visions of France: Landscapes for the Soul, a duo exhibition presented by Alliance Française de Manille (AFM), a French cultural organization in the Philippines, featuring Baldemor and Yusi.

The exhibition moves away from the familiar metropolitan image of France. Rather than focusing only on Paris and urban life, the artists look to wide landscapes and locales that might otherwise go unseen – the quieter corners of France that can easily slip past the hurried eye.

Drawing inspiration from French literature and quiet scenery, they explore nostalgia and what it means to find peace in a place that is far off and less familiar.

Baldemor is a Filipino painter, sculptor, printmaker, writer and book illustrator born March 26, 1947, in Paete, Laguna. He is known for paintings in various media that depict scenes in simplified geometric forms with a folk art character.

Many of his subjects are his hometown, its people, their everyday activities and celebrations.

Yusi, director of art gallery Gallery Y, has been painting since 1974. She studied art at the University of the Philippines and the “Northlight” School of Art in the United States and has workshopped under Joyce Pike, Barbara Nechis, Mary Ann Beckwidth, Jane Jones, Robert Burridge and Francesco Fontana.

French landscapes, vineyards and poppies are the main subjects of her work.

For Lumagui, the role of businesses in an arts celebration is to provide resources and platforms while keeping attention on the artists themselves – giving the work room to breathe rather than competing for the spotlight.

“I believe the artists and their work should always remain at the heart of the celebration. Businesses can provide resources, platforms, and opportunities, but the purpose should be to amplify the artists rather than compete with them for attention,” she said.

She said collaboration works best when each participant contributes something meaningful while respecting the creative work and allowing artists to be recognized on their own merit.

Lumagui said that philosophy extends beyond a single exhibition or even a single industry. She wants Medical Solutions Philippines to be associated with creating opportunities for Filipinos, while supporting excellence across fields including healthcare, the arts and technology.

The exhibition also includes the release of Syrah… L’oie qui ne serait pas du foie gras (Syrah… The Goose That Wouldn’t Be Foie Gras), a graphic book by Irma Dator Upchurch, Yusi’s sister.

The story follows a goose named Syrah whose destiny of being made into foie gras was halted after she stopped a thief from robbing the House of Bonvin of its truffle harvest. Some of the artworks in the exhibition are pieces from the book itself, illustrated by Baldemor.

For Lumagui, the larger question is how Filipinos respond to one another’s achievements. She hopes Filipinos will become more willing to celebrate one another rather than compare themselves with or pull one another down.

“I would like Filipinos to believe more strongly in one another,” she said. “Instead of being quick to compare or pull each other down, we should celebrate one another’s achievements and recognize that every Filipino who succeeds on the world stage helps demonstrate what is possible for all of us.”

For Lumagui, the measure of success would ultimately be whether opportunities created today continue after an exhibition has ended – giving more Filipinos the confidence, platforms and opportunities to pursue excellence and share their talents with the world.

“That, for me, would be the real measure of success: not simply having supported an event, but having helped create a culture where Filipino talent is continuously recognized, encouraged, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

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