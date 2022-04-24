^

Business

Youth biggest consumer of pirated digital content

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The results of a survey of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) showed that the youth consume pirated digital content the most among the different age groups.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba told participants of the Second Grand IP Forum held recently that it is the youngest in the five age groups that support pirated digital content the most.

Out of the 1,000 respondents of the survey conducted with the World Intellectual Property Organization last year, Barba said 28 percent of those who downloaded free movies, 14 percent of those who read free e-books, and 35 percent of those who downloaded free music came from the youngest group segment, with ages 18 to 19.

Ease in access to free content and peers doing the same were among the reasons cited by some young respondents for their consumption of pirated digital content.

“Given these findings, the work to create an IP-conscious and respectful generation must be at the top of our country’s agenda. We need to take active measures to help them understand the importance of IP as young as they are,” Barba said.

Barba said the IPOPHL’s ongoing work to develop a rolling site-blocking regime is expected to prevent the youth and other individuals’ access  to piracy sites.

Apart from encouraging the youth to stop supporting IP infringing practices, IPOPHL will also continue efforts to promote the creation of IP assets.

“With the youth as the biggest users of the internet and adopters of technology, we believe they are best positioned to take up the challenge of leading the Philippines into a bright digital future,” Barba added.

Through its Young IP Advocates (YIPA) program, IPOPHL  is promoting respect for IP rights among the youth and encouraging them to create their own high-value IP assets.

With 14 clubs established across 47 YIPA-member schools, IPOPHL is looking to come up with an IP policy framework to guide the clubs.

Barba revealed that IPOPHL would soon be creating IP policy guidelines for the growing network of IP clubs to ensure that their awareness campaign is effective and is sustained in the long term.

“In the near future, we hope these IP policy guidelines will also carry standards that will increase IP filings among YIPA members and create more IP rights holders as young as high school students,” Barba said.

ROWEL BARBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw

Outsmarting the geezer

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Here is an old geezer joke.
Business
fbtw
BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to hike the minimum capital requirement for rural banks to at least P60 million as...
Business
fbtw

Jollibee CFO set to retire on April 30

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. has announced the retirement of its long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa effective April 30.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
State-run Home Development Mutual Fund eleased a record P24.2 billion in housing loans in the first quarter, carrying over...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The government’s economic policy direction is expected to continue regardless of the outcome of the May elections as...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture prices drop in Q2

Agriculture prices drop in Q2

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Prices of agricultural products sold by farmers and fisherfolks decelerated in the last quarter of 2021 due to slower growth...
Business
fbtw
Digital fraud attempts highest in travel, leisure

Digital fraud attempts highest in travel, leisure

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The travel and leisure industry in the Philippines saw the biggest growth in digital fraud attempts last year, according to...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government needs to ramp up its efforts in including more Filipino migrant workers in social protection schemes after...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart expand Paybox

PLDT, Smart expand Paybox

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. have expanded their self-service payment kiosk machine to more sites...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with