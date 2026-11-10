Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Nov. 10â€“16

Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Nov. 10–16

Price Tracker lists the latest Metro Manila benchmark prices compiled from available reported figures and national reference data.

MANILA, Philippines — Major price rollbacks for gasoline, diesel and kerosene will take effect this week, with gasoline seeing the biggest drop at P16.80 per liter.

The Department of Energy announced the following changes on Monday, November 9:

Diesel — down P4.10 per liter

Gasoline — down P16.80 per liter

Kerosene — down P3.70 per liter

The DOE attributed the sharp rollbacks largely to easing concerns over the US-Iran conflict following political developments in the United States.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in last week's US midterm elections, fueling market expectations of reduced military escalation against Iran. Progress in diplomatic efforts involving Iran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz has also eased concerns over disruptions to Middle East oil supplies.

The peso, meanwhile, was trading at around P63 to $1 by the end of last week. A stronger peso typically lowers the local cost of imported fuel.

The new price adjustments will take effect Tuesday, November 10, and remain in effect through Monday, November 16. Prices may still vary depending on location and gas station.

Here are the estimated new prices of local oil and fuel products for November 10 to 16, 2026: