Ipsos launches online market research platform

MANILA, Philippines — Ipsos yesterday announced the launch of online market research platform Ipsos. Digital as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver fast, high-quality data, bringing the best of science, technology, and know-how to its clients.

Ipsos.Digital will be available in 14 markets including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong SAR China and New Zealand. The platform is already live in Australia.

The intuitive, self-service, end-to-end platform offers clients fast, simplified access to Ipsos’s global research capabilities and insights. It provides access to Ipsos’ fully integrated online panels of consumers.

Ipsos has developed this proprietary platform to seamlessly provide clients with the best technology and the best professional expertise, providing as-needed access to its expert teams across the world.

The Ipsos.Digital platform contains a range of solutions including FastFacts, its DIY research tool allowing users to build their own surveys. Clients can choose from more than 700 pre-defined category targets or create their own bespoke definition. Other solutions include two Ipsos flagship tools: InnoTest (innovation testing), Creative|Spark, and Creative|Spark Digital (24-hour turnaround creative assessment tool).

For more information, please visit www.ipsos.digital or contact [email protected]