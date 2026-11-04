WATCH: Chef Miggy Moreno raises Mindanao flag anew with 2 Bib Gourmands

MANILA, Philippines – Chef Miggy Cabel Moreno has been championing Mindanao cuisine even before he gained the Bib Gourmands for Cabel and Palm Grill last year.

This year, he sees retaining the two Bib Gourmands for his restaurants as an “amazing feat.”

Cabel near Malacañang and Palm Grill in Tomas Morato are among the 81 restaurants with the Bib Gourmand rating in the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027.

The former nurse spoke to reporters after Thursday’s unveiling held at the Marriott Hotel, Pasay City.

“It's not just for us, it's for the Mindanaoans. It's for the people that I represent, and it's for regional Filipino cuisine to be finally given a global voice, and I'm happy to be able to do that for the rest of the people that I represent,” the chef said.

Chef Miggy did not hide his happiness in claiming yet another Michelin citation as he sees it as beyond his own accomplishment.

Since last year’s citation, the chef has been working with hotels, executive chefs and fellow cooks to get the word out on Mindanao cuisine, to ensure that it is “well-represented.”

His most recent collaboration was the launch of Beef Kurma and Chicken Pianggang microwavable and ready-to-eat dishes as part of 7-Eleven’s Chef Creations line.

The two dishes are available in his restaurants. Beef Kurma is a beef curry stew while Chicken Pianggang is braised grilled chicken in coconut milk, spices and Pamapa (a Tausug spice rub made from burnt coconut).

“The work continues, and I've said this before, for as long as the Michelin has not landed in Mindanao, I am here to make sure that the representation is heard, seen, tasted, recognized,” Chef Miggy said.

RELATED: ‘A win for ZamBaSulTa’: Chef dedicates 2 Michelin Bib Gourmands to Tausug, Zamboanguenos