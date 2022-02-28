

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 12:20pm





 
debate
Candidates at the first nationally televised presidential debates at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and aired on CNN Philippines on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. 
Marvin John Uy for Philstar.com
 


MANILA, Philippines — From suspending the collection of excises taxes on petroleum products to the very tedious process of revisiting the Oil Deregulation law, presidential candidates on Sunday offered solutions to rallying fuel costs as elevated prices worry voters.


Global oil prices have slowly increased since midway of last year as economies emerged from lockdowns while supply remained tight. But last week, global oil prices soared above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, as Russia, a major oil producer, starts its invasion of Ukraine.



Being a net oil importer, the Philippines is expected to take a heavy blow from rising oil prices abroad, with the government announcing last week it will dole out fuel subsidies worth P2.5 billion for the public transport sector and P500 million for the agriculture sector.


At a debate hosted by CNN Philippines over the weekend, presidential bets revealed their plans to soften the impact of motoring pump prices on consumers. Candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., a frequent debate skipper, did not attend the event held at the University of Santo Tomas.


Leni Robredo


Vice President Leni Robredo called for the suspension of excise taxes on fuel and distribution of subsidies to mitigate the impact of soaring world oil prices.


"First, oil supply will surely be affected. We have fuel subsidies currently, we need to move for the automatic suspension of excise taxes," Robredo said.


At the same time, Robredo stressed the need to find more energy sources for the Philippines, as supply from the Malampaya oil fields, which supplies all of the country's current natural gas, is seen for decommissioning between 2027 and 2029 after a projected decline in energy output starting 2024.


"We have to guard sources of power, too. Now, the price of electricity is increasingly high. The implementation of value-added taxes should be examined as well," she added.


Leody De Guzman


Labor leader Leody de Guzman wants to scrap the Ramos-era Oil Deregulation Law.


"We should inactivate the oil deregulation law. If it stays in its deregulated state, big corporations have the upper hand in earning double the profits," De Guzman said in the same debate.


Last year, the Department of Energy said it asked Congress to amend the law to allow the unbundling of costs of retail petroleum products. The amendments would also include giving DOE the power to suspend oil excise taxes when global prices are high. This plan is seen as a long-term fix to the problem, but it would have to go through a tedious and lengthy legislative process.


Sen. Panfilo Lacson


Another aspirant, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, pointed out that there were provisions in the national budget this year that would automatically activate funds for fuel subsidies if world oil prices hit an average of $80 a barrel for three straight months.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES
2022 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES
FUEL PRICE HIKES
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
RUSSIA
UKRAINE

















Philstar

























    
 
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Populist politics




By Boo Chanco |
13 hours ago 


The easiest thing to do during an election campaign is for candidates to say anything that seems simple and popular.








Business
fbtw













Russian invasion




By Wilson Sy |
13 hours ago 


True to Biden’s warnings of an invasion and speculation that it would start after the Beijing Olympics, Russia began a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine.








Business
fbtw













From Russia with blood




By Iris Gonzales |
13 hours ago 


It was a tragedy foretold and one that is now sending tremors across the globe.








Business
fbtw













SPNEC approves asset–for–share swap plan




By Iris Gonzales |
13 hours ago 


Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp., the newly listed solar company, has approved its asset-for-share swap plan, which involves acquiring 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings...








Business
fbtw













Duterte OKs 418&ndash;hectare Horizon Manila reclamation







Duterte OKs 418–hectare Horizon Manila reclamation

 

By Iris Gonzales |
13 hours ago 


President Duterte has approved the 418-hectare Horizon Manila reclamation project.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Solar Philippines NEC board approves massive share-swap deal worth P61B







Solar Philippines NEC board approves massive share-swap deal worth P61B



5 hours ago 

 
SPNEC will also need to flesh out its FOO/SRO plan, which it will (hopefully) do soon.








Business
fbtw













AREIT increases dividend in Q4/21 payment to shareholders







AREIT increases dividend in Q4/21 payment to shareholders



5 hours ago 


This is the lowest yield of the REIT batch, but if the Ayala Family continues to grow the dividend while maintaining the quality...







 
Business
fbtw













Wilcon FY21 net income up 77%, sales growth to return to &ldquo;pre-pandemic trend&rdquo; this year







Wilcon FY21 net income up 77%, sales growth to return to “pre-pandemic trend” this year



5 hours ago 


This is a very strong showing, but one that is still not apples to apples due to the unprecedented movement restrictions in...








Business
fbtw













Quick takes from around the market







Quick takes from around the market



5 hours ago 


Woot, woot!








Business
fbtw













Current account deficit may rise above 2% of GDP







Current account deficit may rise above 2% of GDP



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
13 hours ago 


The Philippines’ current account deficit may swell to above two percent of gross domestic product this year due to the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with