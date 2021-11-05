
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Why are oil prices so high right now?
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 12:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Why are oil prices so high right now?
The Philippines is a net oil importer so any spikes in international oil prices would push up pump prices at home.
Geremy S. Pintolo, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rising global oil prices are fast becoming a problem in the Philippines as they continue to stoke inflation in an economy that is just starting to get its groove back after a pandemic-led collapse.



And there is little sign that those pressures are going away any time soon. On Friday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that inflation eased to 4.6% year-on-year in October from the previous month’s 4.6% reading due to slower increase in prices of some food items. But this marked the eight time this year that price growth exceeded the central bank’s 2-4% target.



Dissecting the data, among the major contributors to inflation last month were high transport costs, particularly fuel which had gotten costlier by 32.6% year-on-year compared to September’s reading of 21.3%.



But what’s behind the rallying oil prices and what is the Duterte administration, which is already at the twilight of its term, doing to ease the burden of consumers?



What’s causing high oil prices?



The Philippines is a net oil importer so any spikes in international oil prices would push up pump prices at home. Adding upward pressure to fuel costs is a weak peso, which could make imports more expensive. Since the beginning of the year, data from the Department of Energy showed prices of gasoline and diesel have gone up by P21.95 per liter and P18.10 per liter, respectively.



Demand for oil has finally returned as the global economy emerges from harsh lockdowns. Based on emerging forecasts from the DOE, global oil demand in the fourth quarter is seen hitting as much as 103 million barrels of crude oil per day (mbpd) in anticipation of winter season, when power generation is high for heating. However, supply is currently only at about 103.22 mbpd.



At their meeting in October, OPEC and key allies — known as OPEC+ — decided to hike oil production by 400,000 barrels this month to bridge the supply gap. But some leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are urging OPEC+ to pump more oil, saying the magnitude of output increase agreed upon by oil producers last month would not be enough to meet growing global demand.



But those calls fell on deaf ears after the oil cartel decided to stick with their original output target at their meeting on November 4.



What is the government doing?



As an immediate solution to the problem, the government will spend P1 billion to provide fuel subsidy to Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) drivers reeling from motoring oil prices. The money will be released to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), which will grant cash aid to around 178,000 PUV drivers for the remaining months of the year.



The government has also asked oil companies to give discounts to PUV drivers. To prevent a fare hike, transport regulators increased the allowed passenger capacity of PUVs to 70% from 50% previously.



At the same time, the Department of Energy said it asked Congress to amend the Ramos-era Oil Deregulation Law to allow the unbundling of costs of retail petroleum products. The amendments would also include giving DOE the power to suspend oil excise taxes when global prices are high. This plan is seen as a long-term fix to the problem but it would have to go through a tedious and lengthy legislative process.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OIL PRICES
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 is forever?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An opinion piece in the New York Times the other week declared that SARS-CoV-2 could be with us forever.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Japan commits P1.26 billion to retire Philippine coal plants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japanese government has pledged a $25-million (P1.26 billion) grant to support plans to buy out coal-fired power plants in the Philippines and Indonesia and accelerate their retirement from operation in efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 By God&rsquo;s grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God’s grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl “Chaye”  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Help us keep the lights on
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Some of my favorite neighborhood newsstands are gone. When I'm stuck in traffic, I notice that a lot of the vendors selling newspapers, cigarettes and candies have disappeared, too, replaced mostly by people begging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 85 money laundering cases involving P1.3 billion filed in 8 months
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has filed 85 criminal and civil cases involving about P1.31 billion from January to August as the Philippines continues to ramp up its battle against money launderers and financiers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation decelerates in October amid lower food prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation decelerates in October amid lower food prices


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority found that inflation slowed to 4.6% year-on-year in the previous month. This...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Figaro Coffee Group Inc files with SEC for P1.8 billion IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Figaro Coffee Group Inc files with SEC for P1.8 billion IPO


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
While I’m always excited for deals that are primary-heavy like this, but if I’m being honest, I’m also a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts pops, stutters, and hard drops on Day Two
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts pops, stutters, and hard drops on Day Two


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Not as many jokes floating around the old Twitter yesterday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is the lockup period in an IPO, and what is it for?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What is the lockup period in an IPO, and what is it for?


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whatever shares are “locked up” according to these rules cannot be traded on the PSE or transferred in any way....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jobless rate jumps to year-high 8.9%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jobless rate jumps to year-high 8.9%


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unemployment further worsened in September despite the easing of mobility curbs, indicating the long-term scarring impact...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with