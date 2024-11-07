^

Headlines

Senate must have safeguard vs unconstitutional items in 2025 budget, says lawmaker

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 5:09pm
Senate must have safeguard vs unconstitutional items in 2025 budget, says lawmaker
This file photo shows the Senate building in Pasay City.
Official Gazette, file

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the Senate must include safeguards in the 2025 budget to prevent items from being deemed unconstitutional.

During the Senate’s plenary session on the 2025 National Expenditure Program on Wednesday, November 7, Hontiveros posed a challenge to Sen. Grace Poe, the 2025’s budget sponsor and the Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. 

“If we consider the possible constitutional breach of the GAA (General Appropriations Act), programmed and unprogrammed, that exceeds the NEP, is it possible that the sponsor and the Chair of the Finance Committee to make a resolution, and a general provision that the principle of the GAA not exceeding the NEP (National Expenditure Program) will be followed?” Hontiveros said in Filipino. 

The NEP is the executive branch’s proposed version of the national budget. It then undergoes the legislative process and once finalized and signed by the president, it becomes the GAA. 

Throughout the year, the 2024 GAA raised eyebrows among lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate. 

A major point of contention is the insertion of the P449.5 billion of unprogrammed funds into the 2024 GAA, in excess of the 2024 NEP.  The 2024 NEP only requested P281.9 billion.  

Hontiveros also asked Poe if she would introduce a provision that funds for projects certified by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as priorities would not be diverted into unprogrammed funds.    

Budgets for several major items in the 2024 GAA were left in limbo after being redirected to unprogrammed funds. Some of these include the MRT LINE 4 Project, and the Metro Manila Subway Project. 

In principle, Poe agreed with Hontiveros, but the former offered no assurance. Poe said that she would look into it, particularly the projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways. 

“At the right time, all of us will have the chance to give suggestions whether these funds will be increased or decreased,” Poe said in Filipino.   

Philhealth funds 

Another provision in the 2024 GAA that was raised was the line allowing the Department of Finance (DOF) to order the transfer of idle funds back into the national treasuries. The DOF ordered the return of P89.9 billion worth of idle Philhealth funds in three tranches back to the national coffers, much to the protest of several lawmakers and medical advocates. 

The matter has been brought to the Supreme Court, which has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the final tranche. 

During the plenary session, Poe was questioned about the implications of this TRO.  

Poe said that the DOF will already comply with whatever the Supreme Court orders, but clarifies that the TRO does not mean that the previous two tranches will be returned. 

She said the final tranche is P30 billion. The said P30 billion was meant to fund transportation items but Poe said that the budget for these items has been put on hold following the TRO. 

However, Poe also said that these items could be funded by the national budget in the coming years. 

While it was ordered to transfer back funds, Philhealth has seemingly not been left wanting, with excess funds amounting to P500 billion. 

Senate President Francis Escudero also questioned Poe and the economic managers on their position on this excess. 

“Any surplus, while it may look good on the books, is actually money not well spent,” Escudero said.   

He added that with inflation on the rise, the value of that P500 billion could further depreciate if not used. Escudero also said that the value lowers by P20 billion a year. 

In a separate statement, Escudero said that the P500 billion could be used for climate change mitigation measures. 

vuukle comment

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

GRACE POE

PHILHEALTH

RISA HONTIVEROS

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO prints car registration on bond paper

LTO prints car registration on bond paper

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has resorted to issuing certificates of registration printed on plain bond paper as the National...
Headlines
fbtw
SUV with &lsquo;7&rsquo; plate linked to Gatchalians

SUV with ‘7’ plate linked to Gatchalians

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The luxury vehicle bearing the Senate protocol plate “7” that was flagged down along the EDSA bus lane is a vehicle...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump: Hey, look what happened

Trump: Hey, look what happened

18 hours ago
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, media said Wednesday, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Imprisonment exceeding maximum penalty is cruel, inhumane &mdash; SC

Imprisonment exceeding maximum penalty is cruel, inhumane — SC

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Detaining individuals beyond the maximum penalty imposed is cruel and inhumane, the Supreme Court said in its ruling.
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands evacuate ahead of Typhoon Marce

Thousands evacuate ahead of Typhoon Marce

2 hours ago
The Philippines has evacuated thousands of people from coastal communities ahead of Typhoon Marce (international name: YinXing),...
Headlines
fbtw
'Marce' gains strength, headed for landfall in Cagayan

'Marce' gains strength, headed for landfall in Cagayan

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Wind Signal No. 4 remains in effect in several areas of northern Luzon as Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) further...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 1 of LRT-1 Cavite extension opens this November

Phase 1 of LRT-1 Cavite extension opens this November

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Cavite extension of the Lightweight Railway Transit Line 1 will finally open in November 2024, Transportation Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with