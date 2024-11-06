PhilHealth urged: Implement case rate hikes by November 30

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has reiterated his appeal for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to fulfill its commitment to increase case rates by up to 50 percent across the board by Nov. 30.

Go has repeatedly emphasized that affordable and accessible health care is a fundamental right that should not be compromised by financial constraints.

During a Senate hearing on Oct. 2, Go, who chairs the Senate committee on health and demography, voiced his frustrations over what he perceives as PhilHealth’s slow pace in maximizing its resources for health care improvements.

“There is money… There is a reserve fund, that’s why the National Treasury swept it because your money is too much. Why don’t you think of more benefit packages, increase case rates, for lesser out-of-pocket expenditure?” he asked, pressing the agency to be more proactive in providing financial relief through case rate increases.

The senator’s call follows the commitment submitted by PhilHealth to his Senate committee, in which the agency detailed its promises such as to comply with the mandates of Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act.

Under the UHC Act, all Filipinos are entitled to equitable and affordable access to health care services, and PhilHealth plays a critical role in realizing this promise. Go’s persistent advocacy for the case rate increase is rooted in his objective to reduce the financial burden of health care on Filipino families.

The commitment given by its officials is a step forward, with PhilHealth affirming that it will implement the proposed increase by this month.

The increase, on top of a previous case rate adjustment last February, is expected to bring immediate financial relief to Filipinos who rely on public health coverage.

The increased case rates are expected to make a direct and significant impact on households, especially those from low-income backgrounds, who often bear the brunt of health care expenses despite public health insurance.

Go highlighted that the adjustment would lessen out-of-pocket payments, alleviating the financial distress associated with medical treatments.

He underscored the necessity of this increase, calling it an overdue action that has become more critical amid rising health care costs and a continuing demand for better medical services.

PhilHealth executive vice president Eli Santos assured the senator during the hearing that the agency is on track to meet its promises.

He acknowledged the urgency of Go’s call, explaining that PhilHealth is committed to implementing the 50-percent case rate increase within the given timeframe.

Despite this assurance, Go made it clear that he would be keeping a close watch, determined to see that PhilHealth’s pledge translates into real benefits for the Filipino people.

“Expect us to focus on this and we will never allow PhilHealth to fail to fulfill its promise to the people,” Go asserted, underscoring his commitment to ensuring PhilHealth’s compliance.