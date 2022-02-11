

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
E-money group vows to boost financial inclusion
 


Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Electronic money issuers in the country vowed to leverage technology to make digital financial solutions accessible to unbanked Filipinos, according to the Philippine e-Money Association (PeMA).


PeMa chairperson Martha Sazon said during the recent launch of the central bank’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) the organization supports the drive of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to boost financial inclusion in the country.


Sazon, who is also president and CEO of e-wallet giant GCash, said GCash continues to help the government in providing more inclusive financial services for all Filipinos.


GCash, with over 51 million users and 2.5 million merchants, helps unbanked Filipinos have access to safe and convenient digital financial solutions.


“GCash will serve as the primary catalyst for industry innovation and reduce disparities in access by delivering digital financial services across the country, especially to last-mile communities,” Sazon said.


PeMA was organized in 2017 to establish, maintain, and perpetuate mutual confidence, and close cooperation of non-bank electronic money issuers.


Under the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, the BSP aims to increase the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent and convert 50 percent of the country’s total retail transactions to electronic channels by 2023.


With the pandemic serving as catalysts, estimates showed that the share of digital payment to total retail transactions surged to 30 percent in 2021 from 20.1 percent in 2020 and only one percent in 2013.


Likewise, the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts went up to 53 percent as of the first quarter of 2021 from 29 percent in 2019.


GCash continues to help the government achieve a more inclusive financial ecosystem by offering seamless and safe digital financial solutions on the GCash app.


GCash users are able to access its many convenient payments functions, such as the pay bills and send money features. It also offers insurance via the GInsure feature, an online shop for essentials and more via the GLife feature, investments through GInvest, and savings accounts through the GSave feature.


Under the new NSFI, the BSP is targeting four key outcomes, such as reduced disparities in financial inclusion, improved health and resilience, more financially capable and empowered consumers, and increased access to financing by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and agriculture sector workers.


BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the NSFI 2022-2028 signifies the central bank’s greater collective commitment and aspiration for a more financially included and empowered Filipinos.


“The newly launched NSFI would be the country’s financial inclusion blueprint for the next six years,” Diokno said.


 










 









ELECTRONIC MONEY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







FDIs expand for 6th straight month in November







FDIs expand for 6th straight month in November



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Riding on the tailcoats of economic reopening in November in domestic and global economies, foreign direct investments to...








Business
fbtw













Our nation’s will: Still much to be desired




By Rey Gamboa |
1 day ago 


It’s been two rough-and-tough years for Filipinos and as the pandemic enters its third year, the stamina to survive is ever put to the test.








Business
fbtw













Teamwork, foresight and hard work made all the difference




By Joey Concepcion |
1 day ago 


In a recent phone conversation I had with Health Secretary Francisco Duque, I explained why and how we should eventually adopt a public health warning system that is similar to public storm warning signals.








Business
fbtw













Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca says 2021 profit falls







Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca says 2021 profit falls



9 hours ago 


Profit after tax slumped to just $112 million compared with $3.2 billion in 2020, the pharmaceutical company said in a s...








Business
fbtw













Lucio Tan’s daughter steps down as Eton COO




By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Lucio Tan’s daughter Karlu Tan-Say has stepped down as chief operating officer of Eton Properties Philippines, sources told The STAR.








Business
fbtw










Latest









More Pinoys went jobless in December







More Pinoys went jobless in December



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


The number of unemployed Filipinos slightly increased in December even as the government implemented looser mobility curbs...








Business
fbtw













FDIs double, hit $9.2 billion from January to November







FDIs double, hit $9.2 billion from January to November



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The net inflow of foreign direct investments almost doubled to a four-month high in November, resulting in a 52.5 percent...








Business
fbtw













Philippine rice imports to hit 2.9 million MT







Philippine rice imports to hit 2.9 million MT



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The Philippines is expected to continue importing rice this year, with shipments expected to reach as much as 2.9 million...








Business
fbtw













Pag-IBIG lends P9.7 billion for socialized housing







Pag-IBIG lends P9.7 billion for socialized housing



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


State-run Home Development Mutual Fund released P9.71 billion in loans for socialized housing last year, 37 percent higher...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee posts P5.9 billion net income in 2021







Jollibee posts P5.9 billion net income in 2021



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Jollibee Foods Corp., one of Asia’s largest food service companies, reported a net income of P5.9 billion last year,...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with