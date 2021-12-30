Fruit production up in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s major fruit crops, except for banana, posted gains in production in the third quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

In its latest major fruit crops quarterly bulletin, the PSA reported that pineapple recorded the largest gain in production, growing 13.1 percent to 736,402.6 metric tons (MT) from 651,129.4 MT in the same period last year.

Northern Mindanao accounted for 459,183.4 MT or 62.4 percent of the total production. This was followed by Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos) with a 27.6 percent share at 203,206 MT.

Calamansi production reported an 8.3 percent drop in the third quarter to 60,098.75 MT.

The Mimaropa region accounted for 59 percent or 35,483.6 MT. This was followed by Calabarzon and Central Luzon with a 9.7 percent and 5.3 percent share, respectively.

Mango production also increased by 0.6 percent to 59,927.4 MT while carabao mango had the largest share of the production, contributing 82.1 percent at 49,220 MT.

Central Visayas was the largest producer of mangoes in the third quarter, contributing 35.2 percent of the total production at 21.069.5 MT.

This was followed by Northern Mindanao and Caraga with a 18.6 percent share and 12.1 percent share, respectively.

In contrast, banana production decreased by 0.2 percent in the third quarter to 2.358 million MT.

Cavendish variety accounted for the bulk of the production or 50 percent at 1.18 million MT.

This was followed by saba and lakatan with a 28.6 percent share and 11.5 percent share, respectively.

Davao remained the top producer of bananas with a 36.8 percent share at 867,852.7 MT.

Northern Mindanao followed with a 22.7 percent contribution at 534,716.5 MT.