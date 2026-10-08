Metrobank named Philippineâ€™s strongest bank for sixth straight year

Metrobank named Philippine’s strongest bank for sixth straight year

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has retained its title as the Philippines’ strongest bank for the sixth consecutive year, according to financial research and intelligence provider The Asian Banker.

The recognition forms part of The Asian Banker’s annual ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest and strongest banks, which evaluates financial institutions based on their balance sheet strength, profitability, asset quality, liquidity and risk management.

The ranking assesses banks’ financial health and resilience, including their ability to absorb potential losses and maintain stable operations during challenging economic conditions.

“Our strength comes from the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our Metrobankers, who remain committed to delivering financial solutions that help our clients succeed in different market conditions,” Metrobank president Fabian Dee said.

“This recognition reflects how we continue to grow stronger together with our clients, communities and partners through every challenge and opportunity,” Dee added.

The recognition comes as Metrobank continues to report solid financial results, with net income reaching P24.9 billion in the first half.

The bank’s nonperforming loan ratio stood at 1.8 percent, significantly below the banking industry’s average of 3.4 percent. Metrobank also maintained an NPL coverage ratio of 133.3 percent.