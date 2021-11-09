Mandaluyong e-OVR app is powered by PayMaya

The initiative is in line with the Tiger City’s goal of leveraging innovative technologies to strengthen its digital ecosystem. The e-OVR app, developed by Lexys Technologies, is equipped with PayMaya Digital Invoice linked to PayMaya’s online payment gateway.

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong City has tapped digital financial services leader PayMaya to enable its Electronic Ordinance Violation Receipt (e-OVR) app, the first electronic traffic management app with integrated digital payments invoicing in the country.

Traffic enforcers in Mandaluyong City will be enabled with a smartphone with the e-OVR app, allowing the city’s Traffic and Parking Management Office to monitor and record traffic violations efficiently. Data is transmitted to the city’s centralized portal, which can also alert traffic enforcers and motorists if there are unsettled penalties.

On the other hand, citizens will now have a more convenient way to settle traffic fines when they receive notifications from Mandaluyong City. They can pay for their penalties in real-time and with just a few clicks using their mobile number linked to their PayMaya account, as well as any credit, debit or prepaid card and other e-wallets through PayMaya’s online payment page.