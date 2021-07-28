




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 2:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Are the prizes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz taxable? The short answer is yes.



Under the law, Diaz is set to receive P10 million from the government for winning the weightlifting women’s 55kg category in the Tokyo Olympics Monday night, a historic feat that gave the Philippines its first ever Olympic gold medal.





Apart from the mandated cash-prize from the state, businessmen are also pouring hefty rewards on Diaz. Tycoons Manny V. Pangilinan of PLDT Inc. and Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corp. both promised to give the weightlifting wonder an additional P10 million each. Deputy speaker Mikey Romero is also rewarding Diaz with cash prize amounting to P3 million.



As of reporting, Diaz is set to rake in a total of P40.5 million in cash rewards after her hometown Zamboanga City recently chipped in P2.5 million while Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy pledged P5 million. These rewards are on top of other incentives extended by several companies, which include a P14-million condo unit from Megaworld Corp. and a P4-million house and lot from Century Properties Group, among others.



Diaz’s prizes are taxable



Eleanor Roque, tax advisory head at P&A Grant Thornton, an auditing firm, said prizes that Diaz would receive both from the government and private sector are subject to the 6% donor’s tax.



Roque explained that there is no tax exemption granted by the Aquino-era Republic Act 10699 that mandated cash incentives to athletes who won in international sports competitions, meaning Diaz’s P10 million cash gift from the government will be levied.



Meanwhile, the Tax Code exemption on prizes and awards granted to athletes refer to the prizes they received from the competition itself, and not to incentives that they may receive outside of the competition, Roque added.



But the good news is, Roque said, “the promised incentives can be received by Hidilyn in full since the donor's tax is paid by the donor.”



“Note that tax exemptions are strictly construed so for an incentive to be considered tax exempt, there must be a clear provision of law supporting its exemption,” Roque said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Home classroom
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the Delta variant of COVID on a rampage in many places worldwide and NCR on GCQ again, it isn’t likely that students will troop back to physical schools for face-to-face instruction in September. That’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BOP deficit widens to $312 million in June
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country incurred a balance of payment deficit of $312 million in June, reversing the $80 million surplus booked in the same period last year as more dollars flowed out of the country to settle more maturing foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines, Japan ink P115.8 billion financing for Metro Manila subway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines and Japan have signed the second tranche of the financing for the country’s first underground railway system.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 President Duterte’s last SONA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The last State of the Nation Address of President Duterte was delivered in his usual style: homespun, serious, and at times humorous, self-deprecating, but full of sound and fury mixed with frustration when dealing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic scars seen deepest in Philippines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to suffer the worst economic scarring effects from the pandemic in Asia-Pacific amid its meager fiscal response as well as its difficulty in containing new waves of the virus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenergy to buy 5 million shares of affiliate AgriNurture
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenergy to buy 5 million shares of affiliate AgriNurture


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Greenergy uses the open market to buy 5 million shares of affiliate AgriNurture.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide to sell P4 billion preferred shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide to sell P4 billion preferred shares


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megawide filed paperwork with the SEC to sell up to 40,000,000 preferred “Series 4” shares, at a price of P1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra Mining postpones annual stockholders' meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra Mining postpones annual stockholders' meeting


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Abra Mining gave notice that its annual stockholders’ meeting, originally scheduled for August 9, would be postponed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phoenix Petroleum settles P3 billion commercial papers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phoenix Petroleum settles P3 billion commercial papers


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Listed independent petroleum firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has settled P3.083 billion in commercial papers to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of self-employed and voluntary members of the Social Security System increased by 20.2 percent to 8.43 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with