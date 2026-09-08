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Business

Citi, DEG extend over P1.5 billion to OnePuhunan

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Microfinance lender OnePuhunan has secured more than P1.5 billion from Citi and German development finance institution DEG to expand lending to Filipino women entrepreneurs.

The funding will support OnePuhunan’s microfinance portfolio, which aims to help women borrowers improve business productivity and increase their incomes.

Citi directly provided more than P300 million and coordinated the financing arrangement, securing over P1.2 billion in additional funding from DEG, which is part of Germany’s KfW Group.

The deal marks DEG’s first debt transaction in the Philippine financial inclusion sector, which focuses on expanding access to financial services among underserved borrowers. 

OnePuhunan president and CEO Daniele Rovere said the funding would support the company’s expansion and the digitalization of its services.

“We are grateful for the trust of Citi and DEG. This opportunity will support our efforts to expand our reach across the Philippines and accelerate the digitalization of our operations and offerings,” Rovere said.

“Through this, we aim to serve more Filipinos with accessible financial solutions that create meaningful and lasting value in their lives,” he said. 

OnePuhunan, formally known as CreditAccess Philippines Financing Co. Inc., had a gross loan portfolio of more than P10 billion as of 2025. This represents its total outstanding loans before deducting provisions for potential losses.

The company served more than 600,000 borrowers through 315 branches across 16 regions.

Jorge Rubio Nava, Citi’s global head of social finance, said the partnership could help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and contribute to their communities.

“This is in line with Citi’s mission to help build more sustainable and economically vibrant communities,” Nava said.

CITI
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