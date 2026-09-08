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Business

Metrobank banks on financial strength to sustain lending

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2026 | 12:00am
Metrobank banks on financial strength to sustain lending
Metrobank said its capital and asset quality provide protection against potential risks and room to support further growth.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) is banking on its financial strength to sustain lending and investments in its services amid economic uncertainty as it marks its 64th anniversary this month.

The Ty-led bank reported P24.9 billion in net income in the first half and consolidated assets of P3.9 trillion.

Metrobank said its capital and asset quality provide protection against potential risks and room to support further growth.

“There are challenges ahead that we have to be prepared for, but Metrobank enters this environment with discipline, well-supported by our capital, liquidity and risk buffers to help us navigate uncertainty and continue supporting our customers,” Metrobank president Fabian Dee said.

“Our financial strength allows us to continue lending, investing in our capabilities and supporting our customers through different market conditions. Ultimately, we believe a bank becomes stronger when the people and businesses it serves become stronger, too.”

Metrobank, which opened its first branch in Binondo in 1962, continues to expand its digital services as customers’ savings, payment and investment needs evolve.

Customers can open an eSavings account and access online time deposits, unit investment trust funds and government securities through the bank’s digital channels.

The bank said it also continues to invest in technology, security and its workforce, alongside extending credit to businesses and financing customers’ personal needs.

For corporate clients, Metrobank offers financing, cash management and investment services, as well as market insights to help businesses handle daily financial requirements and pursue expansion opportunities.

The bank has also expanded its financial education efforts through its Earnest financial mindfulness advocacy and Moneygurado documentary series. These cover saving, investing, debt management and financial security.      

METROBANK
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