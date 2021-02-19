#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Inflation-hit workers rather tighten belts than risk lay off with wage hike
A bus driver hands a Beep card to a passenger while driving along North Ave., Quezon City, last August 19, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Inflation-hit workers rather tighten belts than risk lay off with wage hike

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — A spike in inflation would typically prompt Filipino workers to call for a wage hike. But not this year.

Some labor groups are holding back from asking for an increase in daily minimum wage last adjusted nearly 3 years ago over fears doing so would only exacerbate business shutdowns, leaving them jobless and hungry. It is an unusual sacrifice that workers directly hit by expensive food prices are willing to take, if that means keeping their jobs during the hard times.

“We are trying to make a balance,” said Alan Tanjusay, spokesperson of the Associated Labor Unions – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, the country’s largest labor organization.

“Our economy is in deep recession,” Tanjusay said. “We have high unemployment and surging underemployment. Many companies are still shuttered and many are also recovering.”

Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino chair Leody de Guzman also said they are more concerned with stopping layoffs. “A wage hike is okay because workers who still have jobs get so little,” De Guzman said in Filipino.

“But now that layoffs are continuing, I think it would be better for us to address this,” he added.

In Metro Manila, minimum wage was last adjusted to a range of P500-P537 a day in 2018 when tight rice supplies pushed consumer prices up 5.2% year-on-year, the fastest in over 9 years. Inflation had since slowed down, thanks to a combination of bigger rice imports and last year’s dent in consumer demand from the pandemic.

But with a vengeance, inflation is crippling back up, threatening a fragile recovery that places high bets on consumers left jobless by the health crisis. Central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said a wage increase would not have material impact on their inflation projection this year, forecast that already hit the target’s ceiling of 4%.

Yet employers did say any salary increase at this time would be counterproductive. “It’s bad timing,” Sergio Ortiz-Luis, president of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, the umbrella group of businesses for labor matters. 

“We sympathize with the labor groups already hurting from high prices of basic goods and services, but how can you raise salaries if that means businesses closing shop because of additional costs?” Ortiz-Luis said in a phone interview.

Wage subsidies an option

Ninety-nine percent of local firms are micro, small and medium enterprises, employing around 65% of the total workforce. These firms, Ortiz-Luis said, do not have sufficient capital, and at this time cash flow, to fund a wage hike. The government had also ruled out saving failing firms with taxes, while scaling down last year’s assistance to small companies as the economy slowly reopened.

The result is firms, and workers, appear to be on their own in navigating through this sluggish rebound. Leonardo Lanzona, an economics professor at the Ateneo de Manila University, said a government wage subsidy would go a long way.

“Firms are unnecessarily burdened by wage costs during a pandemic. [This] may cause more layoffs,” Lanzona said.

Sonny Africa, executive director of IBON Foundation, a non-profit think tank, agreed, saying in a text message that subsidies are part of the “real stimulus the economy needs to spur recovery.”

The labor department had thrown its support for an assistance, and is seeking budget for it. Yet some labor organizations like Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) are still unconvinced companies cannot shoulder higher compensation and would proceed with a formal petition. “Our workers badly need this,” KMU secretary general Jerome Adonis said in Filipino. KMU will ask for a P100 increase on February 22.

Relaxing lockdowns would mean more businesses can restart operations and hopefully restore profits so that higher salaries may be supported. But for Ortiz-Luis, changes in quarantine status would be for naught without sufficient public transport, and other support to struggling companies.

Inflation is unlikely to slow down in the coming months, the central bank has said, and for now, everyone would only have to tighten their belts. “Our priority right now is to keep the jobs that we have,” Ortiz-Luis said.

ALU-TUCP BUKLURAN NG MANGGAGAWANG PILIPINO DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT KILUSANG MAYO UNO WAGE HIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Work in the new normal
By Boo Chanco | February 19, 2021 - 12:00am
“Medyo kulelat tayo ngayon, nahuhuli tayo pagdating sa recovery. In other words, tayo nagre-recover naman. Nakita natin ‘yung GDP (natin) na bumagsak,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez admitted in an...
Business
fbfb
Myanmar endgame
By Roberto R. Romulo | February 19, 2021 - 12:00am
From 1979 to 1983, I made periodic visits to Rangoon (Yangon), Burma as IBM GM (resident in Bangkok) to meet with our branch manager and government officials.
Business
fbfb
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
House lawmakers struggled their way back to finding fault after hitting a stonewall in the hearing.
Business
fbfb
Alsons names new top execs
Alsons names new top execs
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Businessman Tomas Alcantara is passing on the reins of publicly listed Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. to his brother Nicasio...
Business
fbfb
Tycoons push tighter drive vs tax evaders
By Iris Gonzales | February 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Some of the country’s tycoons vowed to continue supporting the government’s efforts to collect taxes but urged tax authorities to go after those who aren’t paying taxes as well.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Monetary easing seen on hold until 2022
By Czeriza Valencia | February 19, 2021 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely keep rates on hold until next year as real interest rates in the country are already in negative territory, an international think tank said.
Business
fbfb
DTI: Business registrations soar over 100K
DTI: Business registrations soar over 100K
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Businesses registered with the Department of Trade and Industry for the year have so far reached over 100,000.
Business
fbfb
Philippines lags in e-commerce usage in ASEAN
By Louella Desiderio | February 19, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines ranked 96th out of 152 economies in the Business-to-Consumer E-Commerce Index 2020 released by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, lagging behind most of its neighbors in Southeast Asia in...
Business
fbfb
Power coops ordered to spare lifeline users from disconnection
Power coops ordered to spare lifeline users from disconnection
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
State-run National Electrification Administration has enjoined all electric cooperatives to implement the no disconnection...
Business
fbfb
Palay output declines in Q4
Palay output declines in Q4
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The country’s production of palay (unhusked rice) declined by 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2020 due to the consecutive...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with