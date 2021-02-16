Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend

MANILA, Philippines — An administration-backed stimulus measure was finally signed into law on Tuesday, following a month of getting held up in Congress by the holidays and a week with President Rodrigo Duterte’s office.

The Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) is now a law under Republic Act 11523, under which banks currently saddled with unpaid debts will be allowed to offload them on designated firms to be tasked on disposing them off. A copy of the law was released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

FIST was a priority legislation that allowed the Senate to quickly pass it on second and third readings on the same day late last year. But the bill’s ratification did not come until the last full day of session on December 18, leaving the measure stuck for printing as well as final checking in the chamber before getting transmitted to the Office of the President.

The bill was only transmitted to the Duterte for signature on the last week of January, Senate President Vicente Sotto III had said in a text message.

All is well that ends well, however, and now the task of implementing the law falls heavily again with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which had already been burdened by trying to uplift the economy from a colossal slump last year while the Duterte administration remained reluctant to unleash a much-warranted fiscal stimulus.

Instead, economic officials have touted FIST, among others, as a compelling fix. With FIST enacted, the government is just waiting for two more legislations to pass, one being the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill that is also just awaiting Duterte’s signature. The GFI Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises or GUIDE, meanwhile, is still far on the legislative bill having just been approved by the Lower House recently.

Getting GUIDE and CREATE enacted will still be necessary for the economy to get back on track, at least on the eyes on the Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua who sees the three bills, together with the 2021 budget, as a “package.”

Chua did admit however that given the delays in getting the bills passed, their impact on economic output is likely to be subdued, at least in the first quarter.

But FIST’s passage alone is good news for the central bank trying to push P2 trillion in liquidity out of the banks and toward the businesses and consumers they should assist by lending. Bank loans contracted for the first time in 14 years in December, and for BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier, FIST is the answer they are looking for to encourage lenders to do their job.

Essentially, lenders are hesitant to lend out because as it is, they are already swamped with unpaid debts from borrowers losing their job from the pandemic. Moratorium on debt payments imposed by two “Bayanihan” laws last year only delayed that pain and now that those already lapsed, the scale of non-performing loans is already showing, and with that the capital banks had to set aside to cover losses.

The hope is that FIST would help the likes of Rena Alessa Nicerio's mom get loans faster. Hoping to secure fresh capital for their handicraft manufacturing business in Bicol, Nicerio's mom filed a business loan from a local lender last week. Typically loan processing only takes up to 14 days, but 7 days in and Nicerio said there is no indication their loan is getting approved anytime soon.

"It's difficult if we are talking about big loans. For small loans for us which is an MSME, filing a loan worth P50,000 is easier. But beyond that, processing is slow or even ends up not getting approved," Nicerio said in an online exchange.

That’s why FIST comes at a right time, but getting it in place would prove to be the next hurdle. Under the law, FIST corporations would have to be established by financial institutions, including banks and insurers. This requires company registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, certification of tax incentive from the tax bureau, as well as meeting stringent requirements on capitalization from the BSP, among others.

While the absence of implementing rules does not prevent the law from being enforced, lenders would definitely look at regulators for guidance on how to proceed. The Philippines did have an experience on special purpose vehicles that absorb bank debts during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which served as template for FIST, so navigating through the new law should be a little easier.

“We still need to monitor the developments in this space during the first quarter of 2021…The numbers may not have yet captured that factor since the debt moratorium was still in effect at that time,” Fonacier said in a text message on February 8.

While easing in December, bad debts remained elevated at 3.61% of total loan books as of end-2020, BSP data showed.

But the main point really is to remove that burden on the banks in the hopes that would prompt them to extend more credit to an economy that shrank 9.5% year-on-year in 2020, and looking to rebound to 6.5-7.5% growth this year. For the government and BSP, FIST is a first step toward that goal.