BOC to pursue modernization this year

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero has laid out the BOC’s 10-point priority program for 2021, with the implementation of the Customs Modernization Program topping the list.
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - January 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has vowed to continue its digitalization efforts this year as part of its 10-point priority program to improve the quality of its service and strengthen its border protection capabilities.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero has laid out the BOC’s 10-point priority program for 2021, with the implementation of the Customs Modernization Program topping the list.

“The BOC will continue with the implementation of its modernization program to further improve its performance by boosting its border protection capability, as well as improve the quality of customs administration with the operationalization of the Customs Operations Center and the establishment of the Customs Training Institute,” the BOC said in its 2020 Annual Accomplishment Report.

Second in the list is strengthening the BOC’s post-clearance audit and post-modification measures to expedite the release of goods, while ensuring that traders have complied with customs laws, rules and regulations.

“The post clearance audit procedures for account based and transaction audit will be enhanced, and the computer aided risk management system will be utilized,” the bureau said.

As part of the government’s efforts to boost trade among the ASEAN countries, the BOC is also seeking to facilitate the onboarding of 15 government agencies to the National Single Window. This facility is connected to the ASEAN Single Window, an initiative designed to facilitate trade through online exchange of customs and border documents among the 10 members of the regional bloc.

The BOC is also targeting the full implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program. The program involves the accreditation of companies as AEO, the creation of the AEO online portal, formulation of the memorandum order and the discussion of possible mutual recognition agreement with other customs agencies.

In addition, the BOC is also looking to enhance its Advance Ruling Program by launching an electronic system and increasing public awareness on the benefits of the program.

The customs bureau has also committed to pursue integrity development and quality management programs. It intends to make all its offices compliant with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standards and to achieve both the proficiency and institutionalization status under the Performance Governance System (PGS).

It also seeks to strengthen its port surveillance, marine interdiction and water patrol capabilities.

“Reinforcement of port surveillance and water patrol capability will be done through increased police manpower, capacity building and procurement of modern equipment to strengthen border control capabilities,” the BOC said.

The BOC is planning to establish full control and authority over customs facilities and warehouses or CFWs by utilizing information and communications technology. This aims to protect government revenues, prevent the entry of contraband, and curtail custom fraud.

Export clearance process will also be streamlined through the use of ICT-enabled systems, the BOC said.

And lastly, the BOC said it was also planning to simplify the process for the informal entry of goods. This is expected to improve revenue collection and reduce the opportunities for illicit trade.

