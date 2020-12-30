#VACCINEWATCHPH
âResponsible minerâ gets PRC accolade
Anievas
STAR/File
‘Responsible miner’ gets PRC accolade
(The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC), virtually honors their picks for the “2020 Outstanding Professionals.”

This year’s honorees include a ‘responsible miner’ in the name of Engr. Jose Bermudez Anievas, the pride of Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC).

Joebby or JBA, as he is known in the mining industry, is the ‘2020 Outstanding Professional of the Year in the Field of Mining Engineering’ – the highest award by the PRC given to a professional as recommended by peers for demonstrating competence in the highest degree and integrity in the exercise of his profession.

PHILIPPINE REGULATION COMMISSION
Philstar
