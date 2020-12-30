‘Responsible miner’ gets PRC accolade

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC), virtually honors their picks for the “2020 Outstanding Professionals.”

This year’s honorees include a ‘responsible miner’ in the name of Engr. Jose Bermudez Anievas, the pride of Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC).

Joebby or JBA, as he is known in the mining industry, is the ‘2020 Outstanding Professional of the Year in the Field of Mining Engineering’ – the highest award by the PRC given to a professional as recommended by peers for demonstrating competence in the highest degree and integrity in the exercise of his profession.