#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOE reviews Chevronâ€™s sale of Malampaya stake
Pulido
STAR/File
DOE reviews Chevron’s sale of Malampaya stake
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) is reviewing the sale of Chevron Malampaya LLC's stake in the Malampaya deep water-to-gas power project to a unit of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group.

“The acquisition of the Chevron Malampaya shares is currently under evaluation by the DOE to determine the technical, financial and legal capacity of the transferee,” DOE Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido III said in a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Undenna subsidiary UC Malampaya Philippines Pte. Ltd. (UCMPPL) in March said that it has completed the acquisition of Chevron’s 45 percent stake in the Malampaya project.

While the transaction was completed in March, Pulido said the DOE only received in October a letter from Malampaya operator Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) endorsing Chevron Malampaya's request for the approval of the transfer of participating interest to UCMPPL, as well as the request for the change of Chevron's name to UC38 LLC.

Under Department Circular 2007-04-003, it is the service contract holder that can endorse any such transfer and seek for the approval of the DOE.

The DC prescribes the guidelines and procedures for the transfer of rights and obligations in petroleum service contracts under Presidential Decree 87.

In August, the DOE wrote to SPEX enjoining the operator to submit a request for the transfer of Chevron’s 45 percent stake.

Pulido said that the petroleum industry is a very technical sector that requires a lot of expertise and experience.

“Malampaya is an offshore facility that's worth a lot of money. It’s critical for the government to ensure that any potential transfer would be transferred to an entity that has a similar background, similar experience and similar capacity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pulido emphasized that no violation was committed by Chevron and UCMPPL in proceeding with their transaction before being evaluated by the DOE, with the DOE approval not stated in sale purchase agreement between the two parties.

“There’s no violation because we understand the nature of the joint operating agreement within the parties. Before any sale would proceed, the joint operating agreement requires them to first get the consent of other members of the consortium and at the same time, to offer the other members of the consortium their right to match the offer,” Pulido said.

“And so in view of DOE, we would have to wait for all of those events to take place before an actual ‘sale’ can be considered and evaluated by the DOE,” he said.

In the event that the UCMPPL does not pass the DOE's evaluation, Pulido said the DOE would not recognize the transfer of the 45 percent stake and would ask Chevron to look for another purchaser that has the appropriate technical, legal financial capability.

Operating since 2001, the Malampaya offshore platform and onshore gas plant are key installations to the nation’s energy security. Malampaya is the only local producer of indigenous natural gas, supplying up to 40 percent of Luzon's electricity needs.

The Malampaya contract will expire in 2024.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY MALAMPAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte's new water contracts reduce guarantees, tinker with rate hike rules
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has greenlighted discussions on a new water contracts for private concessionaires in Metro Man...
Business
fbfb
Cebu Pacific lands deeper in the red in September
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Gokongwei-led company reported a net loss of P14.69 billion from January to September, a massive reversal of the P6.77...
Business
fbfb
Banks, swamped with unpaid loans, are not lending
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
Banks continued to hold back from lending as loans in their books start to turn sour with the unwinding of regulatory relief...
Business
fbfb
Shakey's narrow Q3 losses bolster future growth expectations
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
"Though there remain challenges in the overall environment, we are nevertheless pleased to see a gradual improvement in demand,"...
Business
fbfb
Biden presidency to lead FDI to Asia with tight China tack
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Asia is set to secure a significant push for pandemic recovery from the incoming Biden administration.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Credit growth slumps in September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
Credit growth slumped to its slowest pace in more than 13 years as banks are more cautious because of the growing number of...
Business
fbfb
FDI inflows surge in August, slowing 8-month decline
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
More foreign direct investments flowed into the country for the fourth straight month in August, surging by 46.9 percent to...
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit sees deeper 9.6% contraction for Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
Fitch Solutions Country & Risk Industry Research expects a deeper economic contraction for the Philippines for this year,...
Business
fbfb
Index snaps win streak as investors take profits
By Iris Gonzales | 35 minutes ago
Stocks snapped out of a six-day runup as investors took profits from recent gains, but still managed to keep the main index...
Business
fbfb
Megaworld posts P8.1 billion net income from January to September
By Iris Gonzales | 35 minutes ago
Megaworld Corp. recorded a net income of P8.1 billion during the nine-month period, down 40 percent.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with