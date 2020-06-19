COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Angat Dam is the main water source of Metro Manila.
PTV
ADB okays $126-M loan to fund Angat tunnel for better water flow
(Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 7:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced the approval of a $126 million loan to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to finance the construction of 15-kilometer water transmission pipeline in the capital's main dam.

In a statement, the Manila-based lender said the loan serves as additional credit for the the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project, an undertaking meant to upgrade the flow of water in the system and thereby improve supply in Metro Manila.

Construction on the project will start this year.

“Climate change is making annual rainfall unpredictable, putting tremendous pressure on water resource use,” Vijay Padmanabhan, the lender's Southeast Asia director for urban development and water, said. 

"The Philippine government is increasing investments in clean infrastructure for environmentally sustainable water resource management across the country," Padmanabhan added.

The project is part of efforts by MWSS to rehabilitate the Umiray–Angat–Ipo dam system, which supplies about 90% of water to nearly 13 million residents in Metro Manila.

MWSS, a government-owned and -controlled corporation, owns and operates the National Capital Region's bulk water system, from which concessionaires Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. source, treat and distribute water to customers.

According to ADB, the new aqueduct, with a 3.6-meter diameter, will have a welded steel, concrete-coated pipe. The facility will be constructed to withstand magnitude 7.2 earthquakes, reducing the risk of a system breakdown and increasing the resiliency of NCR's water supply. 

"The aqueduct will increase the system’s water transfer capacity to 66 cubic meters per second (m3/sec) by 2025, up from 50 m3/sec in 2019," the bank said. "It will allow MWSS to retire its two oldest aqueducts and repair others through 2032."

According to ADB, the loan supplements its 2016 financing to MWSS meant to pay for the construction of a 6.3-kilometer earthquake-resilient upstream water tunnel. Construction of the tunnel is ongoing and is scheduled to be completed this month, three months ahead of schedule. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK METROPOLITAN WATERWORKS AND SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
We need better COVID response
By Boo Chanco | June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in NCR and Cebu are starting to fill up.
Business
fbfb
CREATE bill not a stimulus — IBON
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
But a finance official maintained the measure, which will reduce corporate taxes and perks, would drive private investments...
Business
fbfb
BIR to 'study' longer deadline, waiving of penalties for online vendors
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
The tax agency insisted taxmen would not be running after small online businesses should they fail to register by July 3...
Business
fbfb
BPI, RCBC issuing local bonds anew to raise funds
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bank of the Philippine Islands and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. are returning to the domestic debt market through the issuance of bonds as the country recovers from the economic fallout from the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
FDI sinks in March as investor fears show on outbreak
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 hours ago
Broken down, easily-placed reinvested earnings and intercompany borrowings dropped, while new investments rose.
Business
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
State revenues dive as virus effect lingers in May
59 minutes ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue beat its lowered collection target for the first five months. The Bureau of Customs did n...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
BSP probes 'spurious' documents tying BDO, BPI to accounting scandal
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
“We are currently investigating the matter,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said in a text message when sought...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fund woes may force PhilHealth to suspend some benefits
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The government's healthcare-for-all policy is facing implementation uncertainty as pandemic costs prompt financial strain...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Crisis deepens at Wirecard as auditor says $2.1 billion missing
3 hours ago
German payments provider Wirecard's months-long crisis hit a new low Thursday, as auditors said 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion)...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Industry revenues down 4.9% in Q1
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Industry revenues contracted by 4.9 percent in the first quarter as steep declines in earnings were seen in mining and manufacturing,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with