RBAP, Framedia partner to offer digital training for AMLA-covered persons

MANILA, Philippines— The Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP) recently partnered with e-learning provider Framedia to provide their members with a more convenient and cost-effective way to receive Anti-Money Laundering (AML) training and certification.

Like many local and international banking associations, RBAP knows the importance of going digital.

“Technology is reshaping the way we learn in the workplace or even in a formal education setting,” says Dr. Armando Bonifacio, chairman of the Rural Bankers Research and Development Foundation Inc. (RBRDFI).

“In fact, the themes of the last five RBAP conferences and symposiums focused on helping rural banks engage in digital banking to streamline operations and offer convenient services… We understand that adding a digital element to our traditional product (classroom training) shall give more value and offer a new experience as well,” he adds.

The AMLA Seminar is one of the most sought-after regulatory trainings in the RBRDFI course menu.

“The requests for the course sometimes overwhelm us due to various limitations, such as the number of participants we can accommodate in a session and the availability of the resource persons,” shares Bonifacio.

Framedia’s digital AMLA Course will provide more rural bank employees and officers with greater and more convenient access to thorough and up-to-date information about AML and CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism).

Framedia is the first e-learning provider to receive full accreditation from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Photo Release Present at the contract signing are (from left) Joy Celina Mejia - Marketing Manager, Framedia Inc.; Atty. Ruben Purisima - Legal Consultant, RBAP; Vittorio Almario - Trustee, RBAP; Atty. Skylar Songcal - Director, RBAP; Expedito Bollozos , Director, RBAP; Roberto Abello- president, RBAP; Dr. Armando Bonifacio , Chairman, RBRDFI; Anna Beltran - Chief of Operations, Framedia Inc.; Joseph Edmond Carlo Beltran , Design Director, Framedia Inc.; Bettina Stephanie Tiosic , Director, RBAP; and Jose Misael Moraleda , Trustee, RBAP.

Its online training aims to reach more AMLA-covered persons, which include those supervised or regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Insurance Commission, and those that are categorized as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions, as stated in Rule 4 Section 1 of 2018 Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act no. 9160.

“We are fortunate to have this partnership with RBAP. Expanding compliance training across the country, especially in the rural areas, is critical in addressing our government’s mandate on capacity building and continuous education for promoting AML/CFT awareness,” says Anna Beltran, Framedia’s chief of operations.

“We understand the challenges in compliance, conducting consistent and up-to-date trainings for personnel, as well as having to turn these around as quickly as possible. We are proud to have designed a learning solution that covered institutions can take advantage of, no matter where they are located,” she adds.

The AML Immersive Module Series is developed in collaboration with AMLC-certified subject matter experts.

AMLA-covered persons need this course, not only to comply with the government-mandated training, but also to protect the integrity of the business. When frontline staff is fully trained, risks are mitigated and penalties and fines are avoided in an organization.

The online course covers AMLA key concepts, the implementing rules and regulations, guidelines on digitization of customer records, guidelines for identifying beneficial ownership, and many more.

With its clear and concise explainer videos, accompanied by fun, animated graphics, this course is a practical and effective learning tool.

Study in the comfort of your home and do it at your own pace. All you need is your mobile device or personal computer.

You also save time and energy since you don’t need to travel far to take the course or wait a long time for training slots.

The whole course usually takes less than a day to complete, though it would still depend on how fast you can work and how good your internet connection is.

Once you complete the course, you will be able to download the official certificate of completion with your name and your own unique identity code so no one else can copy it. Certified.ph uses the highest level of encryption and validation process, which means the system is very secure.

Framedia is committed to providing high-quality instructional design and interactive media development, as well as providing consulting services in converting and optimizing classroom-based training into online and mobile-based education for the e-learning markets.

Visit https://rbap.org/e-library to access the course. Non-RBAP members can find out more about the Anti-Money Laundering certification course via https://aml.certified.ph or email inquiries@framedia-inc.com.

For more information on Framedia, log on to https://framedia-elearning.com.