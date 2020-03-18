Extension of April 15 tax filing deadline sought

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III asked the Department of Finance to extend the April 15 deadline on paying income tax amid growing clamor from businesses for more time after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted their operations.
According to a report by The STAR, Sotto said he had a phone call with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III who vowed to act on his request “ASAP".
This, as companies grapple to operate after President Rodrigo Duterte locked down the entire Luzon and suspended public transportation in the island to contain the virus, which has infected 187 in the country as of reporting, 14 of them died.
Officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), an agency of the DOF, last week said they “don’t see the need” to push back the deadline to file income tax despite health authorities’ advice to the public to observe social distancing to prevent the new coronavirus from further spreading.
They also reminded taxpayers that a surcharge of 25% and 12% annual interest will be slapped on top of their dues should they file beyond the deadline, as prescribed by law.
Instead, the BIR encouraged taxpayers to pay their duties electronically and said all revenue offices — except those that might be ordered to cease operations due to the lockdown — will remain open and will maintain a skeletal workforce during the month-long community quarantine to collect taxes.
The bureau also said it will waive penalties for income tax return amendments provided that settlement payments are made on or before June 15 amid the lockdown.
“To help our skeletal workforce, who are putting their health at risk just for the Bureau to continuously function, and manage big tasks at hand during this Income Tax filing season, we urge all taxpayers to comply with tax obligations using the internet,” the BIR said in an advisory.
The BIR, which collects around 80% of tax revenues yearly, relies heavily on a typical surge in collections during April as taxpayers troop to their offices to settle their income tax duties.
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the government is set to lose P91 billion this year as the spread of the virus spooks consumers from economic activities like travel, which generates revenues for the government. — with a report from The STAR/Paolo Romero
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Food and Drug Administration announces that doctors can issue electronic prescriptions that patients can present to avail of medicines from drugstores.
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said drugstores shall dispense drugs as prescribed by the electronic prescription, which will be considered as equivalent to a written prescription.
"Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs. These commodities are essential to each patient and as a national regulatory agency, we should be able to innovate means on how these will remain accessible to them without sacrificing safety and efficacy," Domingo said.
The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo launches its free shuttle service for health workers and frontliners amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The routes of the shuttles will cover major hospitals in the National Capital Region.
"To ensure the safety of passengers, thermal scanning and disinfection procedures are being done before they board the shuttle. Social distancing is also being strictly observed inside the vehicle," the OVP said in a statement.
After Ayala, SM and Metro Pacific groups, the Aboitiz Group said it has heeded the call of President Duterte to contribute on the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).
"The Aboitiz Foundation will provide the needed personal protection equipment, primarily masks and sanitzers, to the medical personnel," Abotiiz Foundation told Philstar.com in a statement.
"Some Aboitiz family members have also been donating masks and other PPE to the PGH (Philippine General Hospital)," it added.
In addition, the company has set up the fundraising page "Help our Health Workers Fight COVID-19" through online donations platform, KINDer, where donations for a minimum of P100 will be accepted.
"The Aboitiz Group is ready to support the COVID-19 frontliners for the long term," Aboitiz said.
There is already a community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirms.
Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease but was not in a high-risk area nor was in contact with any other confirmed cases.
Because they did not fall under the DOH's screening and contact tracing efforts, this means that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they would have contracted it. (Get faster updates in our live blog here.)
PLDT Inc. announces it will provide a speed boost for Fibr subscribers in Metro Manila and parts of Greater Manila to encourage its customers to stay at home.
The minimum speed will be 25 Mbps until April 30.
- Latest
- Trending