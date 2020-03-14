Curfew, shutdown of malls to be imposed in Metro Manila sans ordinances

MANILA, Philippines (4th update, 2:30 p.m.) — A nine-hour curfew will be imposed during the community quarantine in Metro Manila as among the measures seen to prevent further infections of the novel coronavirus disease, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said at a press briefing.

The briefing, held moments after Malacañang released guidelines on the management of the region-wide quarantine, was an announcement of the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew across the metro despite the absence of ordinances issued by local government units.

The curfew will be enforced beginning midnight on Sunday, March 15 until April 14, subject to daily review,

“Of course there are exceptions. These are workers responsible for essential tasks. Meaning doctors, medical teams, food delivery. All of those will be exempted...grocery stores, supermarkets.),” the official said.

Ordinances not yet in order

The curfew orders were made by the Metro Manila Council composed of the region's mayors without the backing of municipal legislation on curfews as of press time.

The mayors called on legislative councils to immediately enact the ordinances, without which security personnel cannot normally implement a curfew. For this to happen, pieces of local legislation have to be crafted and passed before midnight at the outset of the quarantine.

Asked about the basis of the curfew, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Philstar.com it will depend on cities' local laws. "Without an ordinance, no arrests as in detention can be made (over the curfew)," he said in a text message.

A curfew, moreover, is not among the provisions of the law on declaration of a public health emergency nor is it stated in the Palace-issued implementing guidelines for the community quarantine.

It was also not immediately clear whether the Department of Health, tasked as the lead agency governing the public health emergency, recommended the imposition of a metro-wide curfew.

Mall closures despite labor guidelines

Besides the implementation of the curfew, malls are being asked to close down temporarily during the lockdown, in contrast to President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier announcement encouraging retail establishments to remain open.

“And then also, we requested for the malls...if those malls could be closed first... What could remain open are supermarket, grocery, banks and other essentials again.,” the MMDA representative said in mixed Filipino and English.

"Like our mayors said, during this time, who will look for new shoes and clothes. Those are not necessities. It’s not a priority. So we don’t need to hoard or panic."

The shutdown of malls that could deprive a large fraction of the 700,000 workers of wages is inconsistent with the Department of Labor and Employment's Advisory No. 11. It states that "all manufacturing, retail and service establishments are advised to remain in operation during the community quarantine period, provided that social distancing and other safety and health measures are strictly observed."

When contacted by Philstar.com, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and SM Supermalls all said they are still evaluating the order on the closure of malls.

Ayala Malls, on the other hand, will implement early closure of its malls in Metro Manila starting 7 p.m. Saturday.

Asked when will they will reopen, Tin Enriquez, consumer engagement marketing manager of Ayala Malls told Philstar.com: "We are all standing by but for now, we will close 7pm today for all Manila malls."

Ayala Malls have 17 malls in Metro Manila.

Offhand, the sweeping policy, which is not included in the law that grants the declaration of public health emergency, is set to affect over 700,000 mall workers earning for a living, most of whom were already affected by dismal retail sales and closures amid the coronavirus-disease (COVID-19) outbreak. — Ratziel San Juan reports from Prinz Magtulis, Kristine Joy Patag and Camille Diola