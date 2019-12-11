MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
water
President Rodrigo Duterte has berated both Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. and accused the two companies of forging contracts with “onerous” provisions that are disadvantageous to the public.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Water rates will go up if contract extension is canceled — Manila Water, Maynilad
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 3:26pm

Maynilad: Not proper to unilaterally revoke an agreement

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ two biggest water companies said Wednesday that rates could go up should the government revoke the extension of concession deals of both utilities as the move would shorten the period that the water providers can recover their investments.

President Rodrigo Duterte has berated both Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. and accused the two companies of forging contracts with “onerous” provisions that are disadvantageous to the public.

The presidential tongue-lashing came after a Singapore-based arbitration panel ordered the Philippine government to indemnify Manila Water and Maynilad for the losses they suffered from an unenforced rate hike.

At a congressional hearing, Manila Water and Maynilad said they’ve been informed that the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Board has canceled the concession contract extension of both water firms from 2022 to 2037. The two have three days from receipt of the notice to submit their position papers.

While regulator MWSS said it is still unclear whether rates will shoot up if the water providers’ contract would be terminated, top officials of the two companies warned that adjustments could go “very high.”

“Definitely it (water rates) will go very high because the rationale of the extension at the time was to mitigate any spikes in tariffs,” Maynilad CEO Ramoncito Fernandez told lawmakers.

Separately, Manila Water board member Antonio Aquino said: “Kung mawawala po yung extended term talaga pong magkakaroon ng mas malaking adjustment kung ang mababawi mo doon sa mas maikling panahon.”

(If the extended term will be canceled, there will be a very big adjustment because we need to recover what we’ve spent in a shorter period.)

‘Grave concern’

Amid Duterte’s attacks, the two firms have agreed to drop more than P10 billion in compensation claims from the government as well as defer raising rates originally scheduled for early next year.

Under their concession agreement, both companies can recover over the life of the concession period their operating, capital maintenance and investment expenditures. The two utility companies have been supplying water in Metro Manila under contacts signed with the government in 1997.

Prices of shares of Manila Water and Maynilad have been falling daily since last week.

In the same congressional hearing, Maynilad’s Fernandez expressed concern over the MWSS’s move to scrap the extension of the water companies’ concession deal.

“We would like to react that it is with very grave concern that we view this action and we believe also that it’s not proper to unilaterally revoke an agreement,” he said.

The MWSS said that if the contracts are canceled by 2022, new operators may come in. — With reports from The STAR/Louise Maureen Simeon

MANILA WATER COMPANY INC MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bad scores
By Boo Chanco | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
There were disturbing reports over the past few weeks which impact on our country’s ability to compete on the world stage.
Business
fb tw
Dennis Uy expanding into entertainment, media businesses
By Iris Gonzales | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Dennis Uy is looking to expand into the media and entertainment business.
Business
fb tw
DoubleDragon, RLC to develop Libis property
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp. of Edgar “Injap” Sia and Tony Tan Caktiong and the Gokongwei-owned Robinsons Land...
Business
fb tw
NOW Telecom taps AboitizInfra for rollout of common towers
By Richmond Mercurio | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
NOW Telecom Co. Inc., which is positioning as the country’s potential fourth major telecommunications player, is boosting its plans to provide 5G as it forged ties with the Aboitiz Group for telecommunications...
Business
fb tw
Poverty reduction, economic growth, and income inequality
By Gerardo P. Sicat | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The government recently released information analyzing the latest income and expenditure household surveys which show that the country’s poverty reduction program is on track and is even partly ahead of target....
Business
fb tw
Latest
39 minutes ago
Saudi Aramco shares to begin trading after world's biggest IPO
By Anuj Chopra | 39 minutes ago
Saudi Aramco's shares begin trading on the domestic stock market Tadawul on Wednesday, after the energy behemoth completed...
Business
fb tw
16 hours ago
SteelAsia eyes IPO in 2 years
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The country’s biggest steel maker, SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. is looking to go public within the next two years to...
Business
fb tw
ERC raises concerns over DOE’s net metering rules
By Danessa Rivera | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Energy Regulatory Commission has raised concerns over the draft net metering rules of the Department of Energy.
16 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Consumer groups push for EPIRA review
By Danessa Rivera | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Consumer groups are again pushing for the review of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 to make power generators more accountable and the energy industry more pro-consumer.
16 hours ago
Business
fb tw
FDI inflows plunge 37% in 9 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Net inflows of foreign direct investments declined for the seventh straight month in September as investors continued to hold off their investment plans in emerging markets, including the Philippines, until global...
16 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with