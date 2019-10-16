TECHNOLOGY
leni robredo
Vice President Leni Robredo gives statement at Boracay mansion in Quezon City following the decision of Supreme court to defer ruling on the poll protest of Former Senator Bongbong Marcos, October 15, 2019.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Dismissing Marcos election protest would clear political uncertainties — biz group
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissing the electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against Vice President Leni Robredo could remove the political uncertainties that could weigh on business sentiment, a prominent business group said.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, on Tuesday once again deferred the ruling on Marcos’ election protest against Robredo, but allowed the release of the committee report on the vote recount covering three pilot provinces.

In a statement Wednesday, the Makati Business Club — the premier grouping of business leaders and corporate bigwigs in the Philippines — said they welcome the tribunal’s decision to release the report, adding that it would be good for the country if the SC junks the election protest.

“We hope this is a step toward dismissing the protest, and reducing the political and judicial uncertainty that came with it - uncertainty that manifests in risk premiums for those who would invest in Philippine jobs and industries,” the MBC said.

“We further believe that putting the protest to rest would free both the Court and the Office of the Vice President to focus on pressing issues with great impact on the well-being of the Filipino people,” they added.

The only son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday accused Robredo of robbing him of the chance to become vice president as his protest drags on.

Robredo is already halfway through her six-year term.

