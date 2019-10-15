Robredo hits Marcos: Between the two of us, I'm not a robber

MANILA, Philippines — Hitting back at the claim of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos that he has
Marcos, son of
Speaking to reporters, Marcos said he feels frustrated as it has already been three years since he filed his electoral protest against Robredo.
"By conducting the cheating in the election, they robbed the proper vice president who won the election, myself, from the three years of service," Marcos said.
Robredo, meanwhile, pointed out that between her and Marcos, she is not the robber.
"Between the two between the two of us, parang
(Between the two of us, I am not the one with a habit of robbing. Between the two of us, I worked hard for everything I ever achieved. I don't have fake
RELATED: Money Trail: The Marcos Billions
The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has deferred the ruling on Marcos' electoral protest against Robredo.
The tribunal, however, ordered both the camps of Robredo and Marcos to comment on the issues surrounding the protest before it.
Robredo welcomed the declaration of the PET that it will release to the parties the report on the recount on the three pilot provinces.
The vice president said
"We stand by our position that there is no other acceptable decision but to dismiss the protest
- Latest
- Trending