Robredo hits Marcos: Between the two of us, I'm not a robber

MANILA, Philippines — Hitting back at the claim of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos that he has been robbed of the vice presidency, Vice President Leni Robredo stressed that she is not a thief.

Marcos, son of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., had asked the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to void results in Maguindanao, Basilan and Lanao del Sur. He initially chose three pilot provinces — Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental — for the revision of appreciation of ballots.

Speaking to reporters, Marcos said he feels frustrated as it has already been three years since he filed his electoral protest against Robredo.

"By conducting the cheating in the election, they robbed the proper vice president who won the election, myself, from the three years of service," Marcos said.

Robredo, meanwhile, pointed out that between her and Marcos, she is not the robber.

"Between the two between the two of us, parang hindi yata ako ang may ugaling mag-rob. Between the two of us, lahat ng na-achieve ko pinagpaguran ko . Wala akong fake diplomas, wala akong anything. Hindi ako naglalabas ng fake news. Parang dapat ... hindi niya kaya iyon sabihin kasi between the two of us, alam ko hindi ako iyong robber ," Robredo said in a televised press conference.

(Between the two of us, I am not the one with a habit of robbing. Between the two of us, I worked hard for everything I ever achieved. I don't have fake diplomas, I don't have anything . I do not spread fake news. He should not be saying that because between the two of us, I know I am not a robber.)

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has deferred the ruling on Marcos' electoral protest against Robredo.

The tribunal, however, ordered both the camps of Robredo and Marcos to comment on the issues surrounding the protest before it.

Robredo welcomed the declaration of the PET that it will release to the parties the report on the recount on the three pilot provinces.

The vice president said she is relieved that the tribunal will make public the report but also frustrated that the case is not yet dismissed .