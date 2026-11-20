Pagdanganan settles for 71 in LPGA Q-Series Final Stage opener

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern 2026 at Seaview Bay Course on May 29, 2026 in Galloway, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan took a measured approach in navigating the unfamiliar challenges of the Falls course, opening with an even-par 71 to land in a share of 53rd place at the start of the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama Thursday (Friday Manila time).

It was hardly the explosive start the big-hitting Filipina ace had hoped for, but neither was it a costly one in a high-stakes, five-day test where patience, precision and sound decision-making could prove just as valuable as power. With 114 players battling for the coveted 25 spots and ties that guarantee LPGA Tour status for 2027, Pagdanganan remains very much in the hunt with four rounds left in the 90-hole competition.

Playing the par-71 Falls layout, one of two contrasting courses being used, Pagdanganan opened with seven consecutive pars before dropping a shot on the par-4 eighth after failing to get up and down.

The ICTSI-backed campaigner regained some momentum with a birdie on No. 12, briefly raising hopes of a late-round charge. But she could not find another breakthrough, closing with six straight pars to complete a round marked by missed birdie opportunities and a handful of timely par saves.

While the opening score left her needing to make up ground, Pagdanganan gets an immediate opportunity to improve her standing when she moves to the Crossings course on Friday, where a number of players took advantage of favorable, calm conditions to post low scores.

Swiss Chiara Tamburlini and American Julia Gregg grabbed a share of the early lead with 65s, both firing their best rounds at the Crossings.

American Megha Ganne also carded a 65, but on the par-71 Falls, to share third place with compatriot Gigi Stoll and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who turned in identical 66s at the Crossings.

Pagdanganan is scheduled to tee off at 9:17 a.m. Friday from No. 10 of the par-72 Crossings course, alongside first-round playing partners Huai Chien Hsu of Taiwan and Paraguay's Milagros Chaves, who struggled to opening-round 74 and 75, respectively.

The qualifying battle will intensify after four rounds, with only the top 65 players and ties advancing to Sunday's final 18 holes on a course yet to be designated.

At the end of the grueling 90-hole test, the top 25 players and ties will secure LPGA Tour cards for the 2027 season, making every shot crucial in Pagdanganan's bid to retain her place among the world's elite women's golfers.